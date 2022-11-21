New Aussie-style cafe & grocery store at ION Orchard with desserts curated by ex-Antoinette chef

Surrey Hills Grocer has opened a new outlet in ION Orchard.

The second outlet spans over 3,400 sq ft and is home to a cafe and a grocery store filled with Australian products.

Floor-to-ceiling windows

Located on the fifth-floor carpark of the Orchard mall, Surrey Hills Grocer is decked out in shades of green, complemented with various wooden furnishing and greenery.

The cafe area features floor-to-ceiling windows that look out to the view of the city.

It also has tiers of lighted wooden arcs, which may be familiar to patrons of the Joo Koon outlet.

Menu

Surrey Hills Grocer offers an array of savoury brunch options with its farm-to-table concept menu.

Here's a look at some of the items:

BBQ pork shoulder benny (S$28++)

48-hour braised short rib bowl (S$45++)

Salmon (S$35++)

There are also outlet-exclusive items on the menu, like the turkey cranberry focaccia.

Curated dessert menu

If you have a sweet tooth, the outlet has an exclusive dessert menu curated by ex-Antoinette chef Pang Kok Keong.

Dirty raspberry cheesecake (S$14++)

Strawberry shortcake (S$14++)

Lemon meringue (S$12++)

Upside down apple (S$12++)

Queen Victoria donuts (S$14++)

Expanded selection

The new outlet offers a wide selection of Australian staples at its grocery store.

According to Surrey Hills Grocer, the space has over 2,000 products that are self-procured from Down Under.

It also has a wide range of fresh produce imported from Australia, similar to its Joo Koon outlet.

The ION Orchard outlet also features 30 new brands including Jiva Kombucha and Ajitas Vege Chips.

Surrey Hills Grocer @ ION Orchard

Address: 2 Orchard Turn, #05-02, Singapore 237973 (access from L5 carpark)

Opening hours: 9am to 10pm, daily

To make a reservation, click here.

