Back

New Aussie-style cafe & grocery store at ION Orchard with desserts curated by ex-Antoinette chef

G'day mate.

Russell Ang | November 21, 2022, 11:58 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Surrey Hills Grocer has opened a new outlet in ION Orchard.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

The second outlet spans over 3,400 sq ft and is home to a cafe and a grocery store filled with Australian products.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Floor-to-ceiling windows

Located on the fifth-floor carpark of the Orchard mall, Surrey Hills Grocer is decked out in shades of green, complemented with various wooden furnishing and greenery.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

The cafe area features floor-to-ceiling windows that look out to the view of the city.

It also has tiers of lighted wooden arcs, which may be familiar to patrons of the Joo Koon outlet.

Photo by Surrey Hills Grocer

Photo by Surrey Hills Grocer

Photo from Surrey Hills Grocer.

Menu

Surrey Hills Grocer offers an array of savoury brunch options with its farm-to-table concept menu.

Here's a look at some of the items:

BBQ pork shoulder benny (S$28++)

Photo by Surrey Hills Grocer

48-hour braised short rib bowl (S$45++)

Photo by Surrey Hills Grocer

Salmon (S$35++)

Photo by Surrey Hills Grocer

There are also outlet-exclusive items on the menu, like the turkey cranberry focaccia.

Curated dessert menu

If you have a sweet tooth, the outlet has an exclusive dessert menu curated by ex-Antoinette chef Pang Kok Keong.

Dirty raspberry cheesecake (S$14++)

Photo by Surrey Hills Grocer

Strawberry shortcake (S$14++)

Photo by Surrey Hills Grocer

Lemon meringue (S$12++)

Photo by Surrey Hills Grocer

Upside down apple (S$12++)

Photo by Surrey Hills Grocer

Queen Victoria donuts (S$14++)

Photo by Surrey Hills Grocer

Expanded selection

The new outlet offers a wide selection of Australian staples at its grocery store.

According to Surrey Hills Grocer, the space has over 2,000 products that are self-procured from Down Under.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

It also has a wide range of fresh produce imported from Australia, similar to its Joo Koon outlet.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

The ION Orchard outlet also features 30 new brands including Jiva Kombucha and Ajitas Vege Chips.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Surrey Hills Grocer @ ION Orchard

Address: 2 Orchard Turn, #05-02, Singapore 237973 (access from L5 carpark)

Opening hours: 9am to 10pm, daily

To make a reservation, click here.

Related Articles

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top images via Fasiha Nazren and Surrey Hills Grocer.

Perikatan Nasional claims it has 112 seats to form M'sian govt, Pakatan Harapan rubbishes claim

The deadline for coalitions to submit their numbers has been extended by 24 hours.

November 21, 2022, 06:37 PM

Sting performing in S'pore on Mar. 22, 2023

Calling all rock fans.

November 21, 2022, 06:02 PM

Farmhouse S'pore brings back peppermint chocolate milk from S$3.60

Just in time for the festive season.

November 21, 2022, 05:56 PM

18-year-old S’porean who failed to get into desired polytechnic course by 1 point now on track to earning her dream degree

Failing to get into her ideal poly programme was devastating.

November 21, 2022, 05:30 PM

Stocks & shares for sin companies, including Genting M’sia, plunge following PAS gains in election

Sin companies face the risk of additional pressure should PAS be part of the new Malaysian government.

November 21, 2022, 05:19 PM

Agong hands out food to waiting journalists while M'sian coalition talks stretch into second day

No news, but food.

November 21, 2022, 02:58 PM

First look: Jurassic-themed food hall opens at Gardens by the Bay with 7 dining concepts, including Tsuta & Hawker Chan

Attraction within attraction.

November 21, 2022, 02:27 PM

Pakatan Harapan & Barisan Nasional agree to jointly form Perak govt in M'sia

Anwar, Zahid & Ismail Sabri met for talks.

November 21, 2022, 12:49 PM

Qatar the 1st ever host nation to lose World Cup opening match, beaten 2-0 by Ecuador

This was Qatar's first time playing in the World Cup.

November 21, 2022, 12:18 PM

5 dead, 25 injured in mass shooting at Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub

Police investigations are ongoing to determine if it was a hate crime

November 21, 2022, 12:11 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.