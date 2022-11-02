Back

Student, 14, succumbs to injuries after being hit by BMW in Punggol

The 24-year-old driver is assisting with investigations.

Ilyda Chua | November 02, 2022, 10:36 PM

A 14-year-old student who was hit by a car in Punggol on Oct. 10 has died.

The boy succumbed to his injuries on Nov. 2, after over three weeks in the hospital.

Driver arrested

The student was allegedly hit at a pedestrian crossing in Sumang Walk while the "green man" sign was on.

He was then conveyed unconscious to the hospital.

According to a Facebook user who was at the site of the accident, the boy appeared to be badly hurt and was "trying to catch his breath so hardly [sic]".

The 24-year-old driver was subsequently arrested for dangerous driving causing hurt.

He is currently assisting with investigations, police said in a statement.

Top image courtesy of Mothership reader.

