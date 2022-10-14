BMW hit student, 14, crossing road at Sumang Walk in Punggol, driver, 24, arrested

A 14-year-old student was hit by a car at Sumang Walk at around 11:20am on Oct. 10.

He was allegedly hit while at the pedestrian crossing when the "green man" sign was on.

A 24-year-old driver has been arrested for dangerous driving causing hurt, the police said.

The student was conveyed unconscious to hospital.

Hit while crossing on "green man"

Details of the accident were shared on Facebook.

In the photos, a boy in a school uniform could be seen lying on the side of the road with a backpack beside him.

According to the post, he had been waiting at a traffic light at a minor road junction.

When the pedestrian traffic light turned green, he began to cross.

But a BMW heading his way allegedly "failed to slow down and beat the traffic light", the post said.

The car allegedly collided into the boy, who hit the windscreen before falling to the ground.

As a result of the accident, the car had "a big crack" on the windscreen, the post added.

Aftermath

The person who posted about incident online had been passing by the road with his wife when they saw the boy on the ground being attended to by medics.

A woman who witnessed the incident then told him what had happened.

The boy "was trying to catch his breath so hardly [sic]", the man wrote.

"Our heart broke seeing that," he added.

"All we can do now is pray for the boy."

Police investigations are ongoing.

Junction

A Mothership reader who was aware of the incident pointed out that the location at Sumang Walk towards Sumang Link, is considered a "dangerous junction" by residents due to the downward-sloping road with vehicles exiting the estate onto the road.

"It has been a dangerous junction as it’s too close to the bridge down slope and also vehicle exiting from the estate," the reader said.

The reader added that residents have been "very worried about the boy" and "keeping him in our prayers".

Top image courtesy of Mothership reader.