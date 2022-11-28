Back

Star Wars fans hold 2-hour costume parade at Raffles City S'pore because dedication

The Force is strong here.

Mandy How | Syahindah Ishak | November 28, 2022, 04:38 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A Star Wars fan?

You could have joined about three dozen enthusiasts who participated in a costume parade at Raffles City.

The event, which took place on Nov. 26, 2022, was organised by the 501st Legion Singapore Garrison and Rebel Legion Cathar Base — international costuming organisations dedicated to celebrating the franchise.

The afternoon consisted of a two-hour march in the mall, starting at Level 3 by the X-wing Starfighter installation, with the circuit ending at Level 1.

Characters from across the galaxy united

Here's a look at the costumes in their full glory.

For a start, Astromech droid BB-8 was seen seated comfortably in the X-wing's droid socket.

Photo via CapitaLand

Photo via CapitaLand

A number of Imperial officers and troopers were also lined up on the upper level for the parade, each of them geared up in their respective armour and uniforms.

Photo via CapitaLand

Photo via CapitaLand

Both the light and dark sides of the Force appeared to have called a truce too.

Some troopers, Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, Kylo Ren, an X-wing pilot, a Jedi, and the Mandalorian posed for the camera in front of the X-wing.

Photo via CapitaLand

Photo via CapitaLand

Star Wars fans also had the chance to take some pictures with the different characters.

Photo via CapitaLand

Photo via CapitaLand

The dark side was popular among Singapore fans, as many posed for a photo with Sith lords Vader and Palpatine, as well as Kylo Ren.

Photo via CapitaLand

Photo via CapitaLand

Photo via CapitaLand

Photo via CapitaLand

The troopers had their own admirers as well.

Photo via CapitaLand

Photo via CapitaLand

Photo via CapitaLand

Photo via CapitaLand

Photo via CapitaLand

In this universe, Din Djarin (the Mandalorian) are buddies with some of the troopers.

Photo via CapitaLand

Photo via CapitaLand

Here are more photos of the different characters in action.

Photo via CapitaLand

Photo via CapitaLand

Photo via CapitaLand

Photo via CapitaLand

Photo via CapitaLand

Photo via CapitaLand

Photo via CapitaLand

Photo via CapitaLand

Photo via CapitaLand

Christmas festivities

The X-wing Starfighter model is part of Capitaland's Christmas festivities, which is being held at 16 malls across Singapore.

Photo via CapitaLand

Highlights include Disney-themed decor and installations, projection shows, as well as retail pop-ups selling merchandise.

Top image via CapitaLand

Legislation & enforcement will not be fully consistent without repeal of 377A: Sun Xueling

She agrees that Singaporeans' concept of family should not change even if 377A is repealed.

November 28, 2022, 04:25 PM

Japan World Cup fans clean stadium despite losing to Costa Rica, other countries' fans doing it too

Japanese at it again.

November 28, 2022, 04:10 PM

16 S'poreans injured in collision between bus & cargo trailer along M'sia's North-South expressway

The driver of the bus was believed to have lost control of the vehicle.

November 28, 2022, 04:08 PM

Pritam Singh: WP to lift party whip for debate & vote on 377A repeal

The Leader of the Opposition said that there was a risk of parliament's democratic value being diluted if the views of Singaporeans were not adequately aired.

November 28, 2022, 03:49 PM

Chinese state media CCTV censors scenes of maskless fans at World Cup amid Covid-19 protests

Tensions rife as disenchantment among citizens mounts.

November 28, 2022, 03:41 PM

PSP calls for national referendum on definition of marriage, supports 377A repeal: Hazel Poa

"We recognised the unfairness of 377A on the gay community, but we also recognised the fears of many on the subsequent effect on families, and the difficulties they faced in reconciling with their religious beliefs," said Poa.

November 28, 2022, 03:24 PM

S'pore govt will not enshrine definition of marriage in Constitution & 'tie hands of future generations': Masagos

Elevating marriage to the same level as fundamental rights in the Constitution "would not be appropriate".

November 28, 2022, 03:12 PM

Multiple protests erupt across China in Beijing, Shanghai & other cities over 'zero-Covid' policy

China says it will stick to current measures in the face of third day of protests.

November 28, 2022, 02:10 PM

Most civil servants' salary increment 'more than' exceeds S'pore’s 5.1% inflation rate in 2022

He said this applies to civil servants who meet the performance criteria, adding that only a "very, very small" number do not qualify.

November 28, 2022, 01:27 PM

Just like how cheese goes well with wine, here are 3 ways you can pair your tea with food

Time to steep some tea.

November 28, 2022, 11:53 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.