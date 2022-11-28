Star Wars fans hold 2-hour costume parade at Raffles City S'pore because dedication

A Star Wars fan?

You could have joined about three dozen enthusiasts who participated in a costume parade at Raffles City.

The event, which took place on Nov. 26, 2022, was organised by the 501st Legion Singapore Garrison and Rebel Legion Cathar Base — international costuming organisations dedicated to celebrating the franchise.

The afternoon consisted of a two-hour march in the mall, starting at Level 3 by the X-wing Starfighter installation, with the circuit ending at Level 1.

Characters from across the galaxy united

Here's a look at the costumes in their full glory.

For a start, Astromech droid BB-8 was seen seated comfortably in the X-wing's droid socket.

A number of Imperial officers and troopers were also lined up on the upper level for the parade, each of them geared up in their respective armour and uniforms.

Both the light and dark sides of the Force appeared to have called a truce too.

Some troopers, Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, Kylo Ren, an X-wing pilot, a Jedi, and the Mandalorian posed for the camera in front of the X-wing.

Star Wars fans also had the chance to take some pictures with the different characters.

The dark side was popular among Singapore fans, as many posed for a photo with Sith lords Vader and Palpatine, as well as Kylo Ren.

The troopers had their own admirers as well.

In this universe, Din Djarin (the Mandalorian) are buddies with some of the troopers.

Here are more photos of the different characters in action.

Christmas festivities

The X-wing Starfighter model is part of Capitaland's Christmas festivities, which is being held at 16 malls across Singapore.

Highlights include Disney-themed decor and installations, projection shows, as well as retail pop-ups selling merchandise.

Top image via CapitaLand