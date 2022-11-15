Back

Disney-themed decorations, projection shows & merch across 16 CapitaLand malls from Nov. 11, 2022

Tis' the season to take lots of pictures.

Mandy How | November 15, 2022, 09:43 AM

Events

Disney-themed celebrations are taking place at 16 Capitaland malls across Singapore.

The festivities run from Nov. 11 to Dec. 31, 2022, and include decorations, projection shows, and retail pop-ups.

Lights and stuff

All malls will be decorated with Disney-inspired displays until Dec. 31, featuring character installations (read: photo opportunities) across its various franchises.

Here's the where and what of things for the installations:

  • Aperia, Bukit Panjang Plaza: Disney’s Winnie The Pooh

  • Bedok Mall, JCube: Disney’s Frozen

  • Bugis Junction, Bugis+: Marvel’s Incredible Hulk

  • CQ @ Clarke Quay: Marvel’s Captain America

  • Funan: Marvel’s Iron Man

  • IMM: Disney and Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

  • Junction 8, SingPost Centre: Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story

  • Lot One Shoppers’ Mall: Disney’s Donald Duck and Daisy Duck

  • Plaza Singapura, The Atrium @ Orchard: Marvel’s Thor

  • Raffles City Singapore: Star Wars

  • Tampines Mall: Disney’s Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse

  • Westgate: Disney and Pixar’s Cars

Two malls—Raffles City Singapore and Bugis Junction—will also be hosting projection shows inspired by Disney+ Originals.

The former features scenes from "Star Wars: Andor", while the latter will showcase "SheHulk: Attorney at Law".

Here's the schedule for the shows:

Retail pop-ups with Disney merch

Seven malls will also host retail pop-ups throughout the period.

These pop-ups offer a wide range of Disney-themed merchandise from local brands like Klosh, L’zzie, Shop The Paw, and The Elly Store.

You'll find pet accessories, apparel for both children and adults, as well as gift ideas for the holidays.

A purchase-with-purchase promotion lets shoppers get their hands on a Disney-themed recyclable tote bags for S$10, while stocks last.

However, these bags come in blind bags, with four mystery designs, so there's no choosing which one you prefer.

Where and when you can spend your money:

