S'pore company allegedly MIA-ed without paying after commercial shoot at Heap Seng Leong coffee shop

Keep a look out for any advertisement or print showing Heap Seng Leong.

Nixon Tan | November 11, 2022, 05:52 PM

Regular patrons of heritage coffee shop Heap Seng Leong may be aware of an appeal for information circulated on social media on behalf of the coffee shop.

According to a patron named Ivan Kuek, a group of four to five people approached the son of Heap Seng Leong's owner, Shi Ting Chow, and did a commercial shoot of him making coffee.

The group got his number and promised to transfer payment but Kuek learnt from Shi that he has not received the payment.

Keuk revealed in his Facebook post that this is not the first time said company had worked with Heap Seng Leong.

Shi told him that they had done another commercial with them but the payment was delayed at the time.

Did a commercial shoot but did not receive payment after eight months

Kuek told Mothership that after roughly eight months of not receiving his payment or any updates, Shi reached out to him for help.

Kuek is a regular and has helped bring many people to Heap Seng Leong.

Kuek decided to take to social media to gather more information or identify the company as there was little information he could work on. Shi does not have any names or contact numbers from the company that owes him payment.

Shi merely gave the company staff his phone number and expected the payment to be transferred.

In the Facebook post, Kuek urged members of the public to keep a look out of any advertisement or print of Heap Seng Leong so that he can verify with Shi and help him get back the money.

"If you witnessed the shoot, saw an ad or print of Heap Seng Leong, do let me know so that I can verify with him and help him to retrieve the payment."

Several people have helped to spread awareness about this incident on behalf of Shi, including critically acclaimed street photographer AikBeng Chia.

Screenshot via AikBeng Chia's Instagram.

Speaking with Mothership, Kuek also emphasised that he does not want to start a witch hunt nor does he want to shame the parties involved. The intent of his post was to find those people to pay Shi back the money.

A little about Heap Seng Leong

Heap Seng Leong is located in North Bridge Road. It is run by Shi Pong Shu, who is in his 80s, and his son Shi Ting Chow, who is in his 50s.

It is known for its old-school setting, with the tables, chairs, tiles and decor resembling something out of the 70s.

Heap Seng Leong has been around since 1974.

Besides its butter coffee, the heritage coffee shop is also known for a scene of elder Shi working in his signature white singlet and blue and white striped pyjama pants.

Top image by Ivan Kuek and Nixon Tan.

