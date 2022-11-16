PSLE results to be released on Nov. 23, 2022

The results of the 2022 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) will be released on Nov. 23, 2022.

Collection of PSLE results from Nov. 23

Arrangements have been made for school candidates to receive their results from their respective primary schools from 11am on Nov. 27, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said in a joint press release on Nov. 16.

The respective schools will be sharing details on the collection arrangements.

Parents or guardians may accompany their child or ward to their school to collect their PSLE results.

School candidates who are infected with Covid-19 should not return to school to collect their results.

They can access their results online SEAB's Candidates Portal from 11:45am on Nov. 23 till 11:59pm on Dec. 6 using their user accounts issued by SEAB from Nov. 15.

MOE and SEAB said candidates who are viewing their results online will still be able to contact their schools and teachers for consultation on their next steps.

Alternatively, these candidates can appoint a proxy to collect a physical copy of their results on their behalf from the school.

Proxies are required to produce the relevant documents for the school’s verification and the results must be collected by Nov. 25.

School candidates may contact their school for assistance if they have not received their user account for SEAB’s Candidates Portal or are unable to appoint a proxy to collect their results.

To also receive S1 Option form to select secondary schools

Besides their PSLE results, eligible school candidates will receive the S1 Option Form to select their secondary schools.

The S1 Option Form provides key information regarding the submission of school choices.

Students can use their unique S1 Personal Identification Number (S1 PIN), which can be found on the top-right hand corner of the S1 Option Form, to log in to the Secondary 1 Internet System (S1-IS) and submit their S1 school choices and options online.

The S1-IS will be accessible from 11:30am on Nov. 23 to 3pm on Nov. 29 through MOE’s S1 Posting website.

MOE and SEAB recommends that students discuss their school choices with their parents and complete the S1 Option Form before logging on to the S1-IS to submit their S1 school choices and options.

Parents who require assistance with their online submission may contact the student’s primary school before 3pm on Nov. 29.

Secondary school posting results to be released from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23

The S1 Posting Results will be released between Dec. 21 and Dec. 23. School candidates can access their results through the following:

Short Message Service (SMS) via a local mobile number (if provided by the applicant during the application process);

S1-IS using the student’s Birth Certificate number or FIN, and the S1 PIN; or

At the student’s primary school.

Students do not need to report to their posted secondary schools upon receiving their S1 Posting Results.

They should refer to the websites of the schools they have been posted to for more information such as the reporting details, booklist, and purchase of books and uniforms.

Parents of the incoming S1 cohort who are on Parents Gateway (PG) will also receive instructions from the posted schools from the afternoon the S1 Posting results are released.

MOE added that students who are unable to report to their posted secondary school on the first day of school in January 2023 due to valid reasons should inform their posted secondary school directly after receiving their posting results.

This is to confirm that they are taking up the place, and the school will be able to reserve the place for them.

More information on S1 Posting and S1-IS are available at MOE’s S1 Posting website.

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image from Chan Chun Sing/Facebook