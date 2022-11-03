Shake Shack collaborates with S'pore Michelin restaurant to make S$12.90 Buah Keluak Burger

Shake Shack is partnering with Michelin-starred Peranakan restaurant Candlenut for a one-day collaboration.

Called the Shake Shack x Candlenut Special, the collaboration will see two limited edition items on the menu: the Buah Keluak Burger and Curry Fries.

It will be available at Shake Shack's Neil Road outlet only on Nov. 5, 2022, from 11am till sold out.

The Buah Keluak Burger (S$12.90) is made with an Angus beef patty covered in buah keluak, topped with Mum's Chicken Curry sauce by Candlenut chef Malcolm Lee, cucumber, a fried egg, American cheese, diced pickles and ikan bilis sambal.

The burger was originally created as a Candlenut staff meal.

The Curry Fries (S$5.20) are seasoned with a secret blend of curry powder and salt. It is created in tribute to one of Candlenut's signature dishes: Mum's Chicken Curry.

Shake Shack at Neil Road

Address: 89 Neil Road #01-01, Singapore 088849

Opening hours:

Sundays to Thursdays, 11am to 10pm

Fridays and Saturdays, 11am to 10:30pm

Candlenut menu only available on Nov. 5, 2022.

Top image from Shake Shack and Kane Raynard Goh.