Back

Shake Shack collaborates with S'pore Michelin restaurant to make S$12.90 Buah Keluak Burger

One day only.

Fasiha Nazren | November 03, 2022, 02:44 PM

Events

Do Good Fest 2022

01 October 2022 - 31 December 2022

2,500 volunteering opportunities available all around Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Shake Shack is partnering with Michelin-starred Peranakan restaurant Candlenut for a one-day collaboration.

Called the Shake Shack x Candlenut Special, the collaboration will see two limited edition items on the menu: the Buah Keluak Burger and Curry Fries.

Photo from Shake Shack.

It will be available at Shake Shack's Neil Road outlet only on Nov. 5, 2022, from 11am till sold out.

The Buah Keluak Burger (S$12.90) is made with an Angus beef patty covered in buah keluak, topped with Mum's Chicken Curry sauce by Candlenut chef Malcolm Lee, cucumber, a fried egg, American cheese, diced pickles and ikan bilis sambal.

The burger was originally created as a Candlenut staff meal.

The Curry Fries (S$5.20) are seasoned with a secret blend of curry powder and salt. It is created in tribute to one of Candlenut's signature dishes: Mum's Chicken Curry.

Shake Shack at Neil Road

Address: 89 Neil Road #01-01, Singapore 088849

Opening hours:

Sundays to Thursdays, 11am to 10pm

Fridays and Saturdays, 11am to 10:30pm

Candlenut menu only available on Nov. 5, 2022.

Top image from Shake Shack and Kane Raynard Goh.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Daiso S'pore recalls H&H Tiramisu Twist Cookies due to undeclared allergens

Aw nuts.

November 03, 2022, 02:40 PM

2 men sent to prune plants growing out of Jurong West Ave 1 'Jumanji' flat

Too many plants.

November 03, 2022, 11:57 AM

McDonald's S'pore releases new breakfast bagel with ham & mushroom, available from Nov. 3, 2022

Is this a mere distraction from McGriddles?

November 03, 2022, 11:48 AM

Political contestation likely to intensify & govt must work ‘even harder’ to win S'poreans over: Lawrence Wong

Wong said that the political leadership "will always be driven by a full commitment to do what is right for Singapore and Singaporeans".

November 03, 2022, 11:43 AM

Legendary Ah Pui Tiong Bahru Satay shop in Chinatown closing down, last day on Nov. 6

All good things must come to an end.

November 03, 2022, 09:16 AM

Student, 14, succumbs to injuries after being hit by BMW in Punggol

The 24-year-old driver is assisting with investigations.

November 02, 2022, 10:36 PM

Korean actor Yoo Ah In denies allegations that he was in Itaewon during crowd crush

He wasn't even in the country at the time.

November 02, 2022, 07:37 PM

S'porean dies after being hit by Porsche in Taiwan, driver reportedly had 'a few glasses of red wine'

Taiwan police said that the street was not meant for pedestrians.

November 02, 2022, 06:01 PM

6 meaningful places to volunteer at if you want to make a difference in S’pore

Turn your kind thoughts into action.

November 02, 2022, 06:00 PM

One Punggol Hawker Centre opens with 34 stalls & 700 seats

Finally something else to eat in Punggol.

November 02, 2022, 05:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.