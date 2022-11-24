Scalpers reselling Blackpink concert tickets on Carousell for up to S$3,500

Blackpink will be performing at the National Stadium on May 13, 2023.

Tickets for the general public went on sale today (Nov. 24) from 10am, and were sold out by the time Mothership checked around 11:20am.

Tickets were priced from S$168 to S$398, excluding the booking fee.

Presale tickets were made available from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23 for Blink fan club members, Paypal and Live Nation members.

Prior to public sales commencing, some were already reselling their tickets for higher-than-usual prices on online marketplace Carousell.

Reselling tickets

At the time of writing, Carousellers can be seen trying to resell the tickets at prices ranging from S$168 for Category 10 tickets and up to S$3,500 for Category 1 tickets.

For context, Category 10 tickets originally cost S$168 while Category 1 tickets cost S$398.

Successful buyers

It seems like some fans don't mind paying a premium for the tickets.

At least two resellers managed to sell the tickets at S$1,000 and S$1,325 respectively.

Reasons for selling

While most sellers did not provide any reason for selling, a user shared that some friends "didn't manage to get VIP tickets"

Thus, the account wanted to sell their own tickets to go with their friends instead.

Another seller increased their selling price of the Category 1 ticket to S$2,200 because apparently, there were "too many interested parties on hand."

Top images from YG Entertainment and Arup, screenshot from Carousell.