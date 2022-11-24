Back

Scalpers reselling Blackpink concert tickets on Carousell for up to S$3,500

Blink and you'll miss it.

Hayley Foong | November 24, 2022, 03:03 PM

Events

Blackpink will be performing at the National Stadium on May 13, 2023.

Tickets for the general public went on sale today (Nov. 24) from 10am, and were sold out by the time Mothership checked around 11:20am.

Screenshot from Ticketmaster's website.

Tickets were priced from S$168 to S$398, excluding the booking fee.

Photo via Live Nation

Presale tickets were made available from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23 for Blink fan club members, Paypal and Live Nation members.

Prior to public sales commencing, some were already reselling their tickets for higher-than-usual prices on online marketplace Carousell.

Reselling tickets

At the time of writing, Carousellers can be seen trying to resell the tickets at prices ranging from S$168 for Category 10 tickets and up to S$3,500 for Category 1 tickets.

For context, Category 10 tickets originally cost S$168 while Category 1 tickets cost S$398.

Screenshot from Carousell.

Screenshot from Carousell.

Screenshot via Carousell

Successful buyers

It seems like some fans don't mind paying a premium for the tickets.

At least two resellers managed to sell the tickets at S$1,000 and S$1,325 respectively.

Screenshot from Carousell.

Screenshot from Carousell.

Reasons for selling

While most sellers did not provide any reason for selling, a user shared that some friends "didn't manage to get VIP tickets" 

Thus, the account wanted to sell their own tickets to go with their friends instead.

Screenshot via Carousell

Another seller increased their selling price of the Category 1 ticket to S$2,200 because apparently, there were "too many interested parties on hand."

Top images from YG Entertainment and Arup, screenshot from Carousell.

PAP wrong to say WP's proposed alternatives to GST hike draws down on reserves principal: Leon Perera

Senior Minister of State for Finance Chee Hong Tat wrote a Nov. 22 commentary that compared the differences between the PAP and the WP on the GST debate.

November 24, 2022, 02:57 PM

Intelligent otter correctly predicts Japan beating Germany in World Cup 2022 group stage match

Oracle otter.

November 24, 2022, 02:51 PM

1-for-1 weekday lunch buffet at Carlton City Hotel from Dec. 5 to 16, 2022 for DBS & POSB cardholders

Tis' the season.

November 24, 2022, 02:24 PM

Police NSF allegedly told social escorts he won't report them in return for sexual services, faces corruption charges

CPIB said that Fahd Siddiqui was off duty when he allegedly committed these offences.

November 24, 2022, 02:15 PM

Anwar Ibrahim is M'sia's prime minister elect

The culmination of a 24-year journey.

November 24, 2022, 01:53 PM

Eagle-eyed driver spots & rescues owl stranded in the middle of Airport Boulevard

Cute.

November 24, 2022, 12:36 PM

Up to 80% off over 1,000 beauty products like SK-II, MAC & YSL at NOVELA’s Black Friday sale from Nov. 24-27

There's a lucky draw too. Stand a chance to win a S$1,749 Apple Watch Hermès Series 8 and other attractive prizes.

November 24, 2022, 11:57 AM

Japan team cleans up World Cup locker room after historic 2-1 win over Germany

They left behind a note that said 'thank you' in Japanese and Arabic.

November 24, 2022, 11:14 AM

I tried this new Martabak shop at [email protected] to see if it measured up to the one I had in Indonesia

Verdict: sedap manis.

November 24, 2022, 11:01 AM

Man, 60, jailed 12 weeks for fighting with coffee shop patron who was stuck in toilet

During the fight, the man had attacked the victim's face with a fragment of a beer bottle.

November 24, 2022, 10:55 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.