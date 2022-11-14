Rui En starring in Mediacorp drama 'Oppa Saranghae' with actual Korean oppa

Rui En is the lead actress in upcoming Mediacorp drama "Oppa Saranghae", which is slated to debut next year.

Hello oppa

Starring opposite her is Taiwan-based Korean actor Kim Jae Hoon, who is also known as Kimkim.

Kim has acted in Taiwanese dramas such as "My Tooth Your Love" and "My Hero, My Daddy".

Out of this world

According to the drama's press release, Rui En plays a 40-year-old career woman who rewatches Korean drama "My Venus Boyfriend" whenever she's going through tough times.

One night, she manages to pull the drama's lead actor -- played by Kim -- out of her TV and convinces him that she is his reel-life lover.

If that isn't confusing enough, Kim plays a second role: the real-life version of himself.

There's a lot more to unpack in the press release, but we'll leave it to viewers to figure things out when the drama airs next year.

"Oppa Saranghae" will be available on demand on meWATCH from Mar. 31, 2023. It will air on Channel 8 from Apr. 12, 2023, weekdays at 9pm.

Top photos from Rui En & Kim Jae Hoon's respective Instagram accounts