Roving KTV booth at Kopitiam food courts lets diners sing during meal times because why not

KTV lounges are not the only place you can sing at these days.

Launched on Nov. 1, 2022, a roving KTV booth, as well as game booth at Kopitiam Food Halls aim to help diners de-stress or even hold "spontaneous mini celebrations".

It's a first in Singapore too, according to the food court.

When and where to find them

The two booths will pop up at different Kopitiam outlets from Nov. 1, 2022 to Jan. 15, 2023.

Here's the schedule for their appearances:

To have a go at the booths, spend a minimum of S$6 (maximum of two combined same-day receipts).

A redemption counter will be located beside the booths, where diners can show their physical or digital receipt in exchange for a token.

Each token entitles to one song or game in the booths.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via Kopitiam