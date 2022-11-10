Back

Roving KTV booth at Kopitiam food courts lets diners sing during meal times because why not

It's in an enclosed booth so no one else loses their appetite.

Mandy How | November 10, 2022, 10:49 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

KTV lounges are not the only place you can sing at these days.

Launched on Nov. 1, 2022, a roving KTV booth, as well as game booth at Kopitiam Food Halls aim to help diners de-stress or even hold "spontaneous mini celebrations".

It's a first in Singapore too, according to the food court.

Photo via Kopitiam

Photo via Kopitiam

Photo via Kopitiam/Facebook

Photo via Kopitiam

When and where to find them

The two booths will pop up at different Kopitiam outlets from Nov. 1, 2022 to Jan. 15, 2023.

Here's the schedule for their appearances:

To have a go at the booths, spend a minimum of S$6 (maximum of two combined same-day receipts).

A redemption counter will be located beside the booths, where diners can show their physical or digital receipt in exchange for a token.

Each token entitles to one song or game in the booths.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via Kopitiam

SIA escorts passenger off SQ711 flight after he threatens & uses expletives on crew member

He was escorted off by security.

November 10, 2022, 10:23 AM

Man, 36, on trial in S'pore for allegedly raping, sexually abusing daughter, 12, since she was 4

He was sexually grooming her for 8 years.

November 10, 2022, 02:44 AM

JTC officer & then-supervisor each fined S$30,000 for erroneous clearing of Kranji woodland

Proper environmental studies were not done as a result of the illegal clearance.

November 10, 2022, 02:03 AM

CNA presenter Julie Yoo who fainted live on air while reporting from Egypt 'feeling better': Mediacorp

She is getting back on air tomorrow.

November 09, 2022, 11:40 PM

Meta Facebook laying off more than 11,000 out of 87,000 employees

One-eighth of workforce.

November 09, 2022, 10:35 PM

99% of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 residents selected by SERS can buy new replacement flat of similar type & size without cash top-up: HDB

The flat owners received new housing options in July 2022.

November 09, 2022, 09:46 PM

Indonesian helper inherits S$180,000 from Taiwanese actor Chen Sung-young

She's started an online business in Indonesia.

November 09, 2022, 07:29 PM

Father sues Debate Association (S'pore) over son's suicide, says he'd be alive if allowed to respond

The association said it should not be held liable for the suicide.

November 09, 2022, 07:15 PM

Free rides on 11 Thomson-East Coast Line stations on Nov. 11 for everybody

Commuters can also participate in various activities as part of the line's special opening event.

November 09, 2022, 06:57 PM

Grace Fu & Jamus Lim clash over WP's proposed adjustable carbon tax, Pritam Singh intervenes

Crossing swords.

November 09, 2022, 06:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.