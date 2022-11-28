Back

Rebecca Lim, 36, ties the knot in 'maxed out' venue at Ritz-Carlton with 60 tables of guests

Fun fact: She and her now-husband wanted to get married in the Year of the Tiger as they are both Tiger babies.

Lee Wei Lin | Russell Ang | November 28, 2022, 07:35 PM

Events

Mediacorp actress Rebecca Lim, 36, married her Singaporean beau Matthew Webster, 36 on Nov. 27, 2022.

Webster is an assistant vice president of corporate branding at PSA Singapore.

Their wedding comes slightly over a year after she announced their engagement.

Wanted to share the joy with as many people as possible

Speaking to Mothership over the phone, Lim said that while she originally estimated there to be about 40 tables of guests, they ended up with 600 guests -- that's 60 tables -- instead.

Photo courtesy of Rebecca Lim

The actress explained that the original plan was "to share the joy with as many people as possible", especially since restrictions on the size of weddings have been lifted.

After discussions with their wedding planner, the couple was told that the maximum number of tables they could have was 60 because they wouldn't have space for anything else, including the aisle, otherwise.

"We really maxed it out," Lim quipped.

Photo courtesy of Rebecca Lim

There was no lack of star power as many celebs were in attendance.

This included Sharon Au, who flew back from Paris for the wedding:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sharon Au (@sharonau13)

Hossan Leong, who was the emcee:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hossan Leong (@hossanleong)

Other celeb guests included Christopher Lee, Fann Wong, Romeo Tan and Elvin Ng.

Rebecca Lim & Matthew Webster with Fann Wong & Christopher Lee. Photo courtesy of Rebecca Lim

Rebecca Lim & Matthew Webster with Romeo Tan. Photo courtesy of Rebecca Lim

Rebecca Lim & Matthew Webster with Elvin Ng. Photo courtesy of Rebecca Lim

Rebecca Lim & Matthew Webster with Bryan Wong. Photo courtesy of Rebecca Lim

No wedding gatecrash

Lim called her wedding day a "chill" affair, as they decided against having a wedding gatecrash.

"We didn't want to wake up so early," she said with a laugh. "We wanted to have [a wedding that] is as simple, yet meaningful as possible."

As a result, they started getting ready at about 11am.

After the tea ceremony and solemnisation, they busied themselves with getting ready to welcome their guests for the dinner at the Ritz-Carlton.

Photo courtesy of Rebecca Lim

In fact, Lim was so chill about the entire wedding that she completely forgot that she needed more than one dress for the ceremony.

She decided on the first dress -- the one you see in the picture above -- immediately after putting it on for the first time.

"I thought, 'Okay, great' and completely forgot about it until two weeks before the wedding, when my wedding planner called me and asked: 'What are you going to wear before the reception and the second march in?'"

Lim chuckled, "I was like, 'Oh dear, I have no other dresses.'"

She decided on two other dresses within a week.

Wanted to get married before Chinese New Year

The only thing Lim and Webster were not-so-chill about was wanting to have the wedding before the Year of the Tiger comes to a close.

"We're both Tiger babies, so we really wanted to get married before Chinese New Year," she enthused. "We're glad that we did."

For now, they will be living with Webster's family while their home is undergoing renovation.

According to their contractors, they will be able to move in in mid-2023.

Background

Lim announced that she was engaged on Nov. 15, 2021.

The proposal was a lively event with balloons and marquee lights spelling out the phrase "Marry me." 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rebecca Lim 林慧玲 (@limrebecca)

Later on Nov. 21, Lim teased followers with a clearer shot of Webster, thanking everyone for their love and support.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rebecca Lim 林慧玲 (@limrebecca)

