Melbourne-based Puzzle Coffee opens at ION Orchard with edible cups for your drinks

Puzzle Coffee has opened an outlet in Singapore.

The Melbourne-based brand has four outlets, including its newest one located on B1 of ION Orchard.

The ION Orchard store is the brand's first outside its home city.

The drinks

Puzzle Coffee's Singapore outlet has both coffee and non-coffee options.

The coffee options include:

Espresso (S$3.50)

White (from S$6)

Cold Brew (S$6.50)

Dirty Matcha (from S$7)

The caffeine-avoidant can also get specialty drinks like Matcha Latte (from S$6.50), Hot Chocolate (from S$6.50) and Purple Sweet Potato Latte (from S$6.50).

You can also top up S$3 to get an edible grain cup.

Yes, edible cups

You read that right -- fully edible and biodegradable cups made from oats and grains.

And no, you don't have to worry about your piping hot beverage seeping through these sturdy cups as they will hold up well.

The cup also makes for a quick snack after finishing your coffee.

The food

If the grain cup isn't enough to satisfy your cravings, consider picking up some pastries.

Produced by Bakery Artisan Original, or BAO, this local French bakery provides custom bakes for Michelin Star restaurants in Singapore, according to its website.

Try savoury options like the ham, cheese and tomato croissants or kaya croissants, or go for the pear crumble danish to satisfy that sweet tooth.

Puzzle Coffee

Address: 2 Orchard Turn, B1-38/39 ION Orchard, Singapore 238801

Opening Hours: 10am to 7pm, daily

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Tan Min-Wei