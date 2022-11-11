Puma Community Run happening at scenic routes like Marina Barrage & Punggol Town from Nov. 13 to 30, 2022

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
As part of this year's Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon, Puma will be launching its new #RUNPUMA initiative.
Part of the initiative includes the Puma Community Run.
Community runs
The community run will see four scenic runs planned throughout the month of November.
The scenic group runs will see runners traverse through the various nature and city landmarks of Singapore.
OCBC Square (Nov. 13) (from 8am to 12pm) Bay East Bridge (Nov. 19) (from 8am to 12pm) Oasis Terraces (Nov. 27) (from 8am to 12pm) Marina Barrage (Nov. 30) (from 6pm to 10pm)
Puma Run Village
There will also be a Puma Run Village, where there will be essential post-run morale boosters for runners.
These include complimentary bangles and drinks, as well as sports care and massages.
The Puma Community Run slots are by registration only.
Interested participants can sign up here.
