Porsche driver, 52, who allegedly hit & killed S'porean man in Taiwan, says 'I'm sorry'

More details have emerged regarding the Singaporean man who died after he was allegedly fatally hit by a Porsche while crossing a street in Taiwan on Nov. 1.

According to TVBS, the accused, a 52-year-old man surnamed Hsiang, was confronted by the media while being transferred to the prosecutor's office.

In response to the flurry of queries such as, "Why did you drive on the road after drinking?", "Is this the first time you drank and drove?", "Do you have anything to say?", the driver reportedly replied in a very weak voice, saying, "I'm sorry."

TVBS also reported that Hsiang has four companies registered under his name.

His businesses span beauty and body care and interior decoration, and he has investments in securities and real estate.

It was also reported that Hsiang was previously involved in two drunk driving incidents in 2014 and 2018.

He was sentenced to four months' jail for the second incident.

This time, Hsiang allegedly had an afternoon meal with his friends and drank wine.

He was driving his sports utility vehicle back to his residence when the accident occurred, at around 9pm.

Hsiang claimed that he had stopped drinking by around 4pm or 5pm, and he went for a massage and returned to his company to rest.

He also allegedly said he had driven along that particular road "millions of times" and thought he was "unlucky" that this accident happened.

Hsiang is currently being investigated for offences against public safety and negligent homicide.

Background

The victim, a Singaporean in his 30s to 40s and a flight attendant with United Airlines (UA), had been crossing a road not meant for pedestrians, according to the police.

He had arrived in Taiwan earlier that day while on leave.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but could not be resuscitated.

He was declared dead at 10pm, about an hour after the incident.

The victim was apparently struck with enough force to cause a deep dent in the car's hood.

Top photos via TVBS