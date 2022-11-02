S'porean dies after being hit by Porsche in Taiwan, driver reportedly had 'a few glasses of red wine'

A Singaporean man has died after being fatally hit while crossing a street in Taiwan on Nov. 1.

The victim, a flight attendant for United Airlines (UA), had been crossing a road not meant for pedestrians, said the police according to Taiwan News.

He is believed to be in his 30s or 40s and had arrived in Taiwan earlier that day while on leave.

Driver had drank earlier, denied that accident was caused by alcohol

The 52-year-old Porsche driver, surnamed Hsiang, told police that he had consumed "a few glasses of red wine" while having dinner with his friends that night.

Police also found that his blood alcohol level exceeded the legal limit.

However, Hsiang said he was not driving very fast and claimed that alcohol had not hindered his reactions.

Rather, he blamed the rainy and dark conditions that night, and claimed that the victim had darted suddenly in front of the car.

Hsiang has a record of two previous drink driving offences, noted Taiwan News.

He is currently being investigated for offences against public safety and negligent homicide.

"No pedestrian crossing"

Taiwan News reported that the victim was rushed to the hospital but could not be resuscitated.

He was declared dead at 10pm, about an hour after the incident.

The report noted that the victim was struck with enough force to cause a deep dent in the car's hood.

According to police, there was a "no pedestrian crossing" sign on the street that the victim had been attempting to cross.

A spokesperson from UA told The Straits Times that they are in contact with the family and are "saddened by this tragic news".

Responding to a query from Mothership, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said:

"MFA has been in touch with and rendering consular assistance to the family of the deceased Singaporean. We offer our sincere condolences to the family and will continue to provide appropriate support to them."

Top image from the Taipei City Police Department.