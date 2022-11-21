Thousands show up to catch 500-drone Pokémon display at Marina Bay

The Promontory at Marina Bay played host to Pikachu night shows over the Nov. 19 and 20 weekend.

The free shows started at 7:30pm and were attended by thousands.

Live drone display

The highlight for two nights were the special live drone displays.

A total of 500 drones took to the night sky during each show, and featured many different Pokémon characters, along with aeroplanes.

The drone show first achieved massive popularity in Okinawa, Japan.

It was the first time it was live in Singapore.

It was specially created to celebrate Pokémon GO’s sixth anniversary.

A total of 7,500 attendees were expected for each night show.

The night shows also comprised a music and dance performance, featuring nine Pikachus, led by Afro Pikachu.

The Pikachu night show is part of Pokémon Air Adventures, a CSR initiative by Pokémon.

Top photos via Mothership & via