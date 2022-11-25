Illegal PMD rider on Mandai Road evades LTA officer on motorcycle by going up footpath

A person illegally riding a personal mobility device (PMD) along Mandai Road towards Yishun was spotted by a Land Transport Authority (LTA) officer on motorcycle.

The LTA officer then gave chase.

The incident was caught on camera by a fellow motorist on the road at that time.

The incident took place on Nov. 22 before 7pm.

The entire chase lasted about 40 seconds.

What video showed

The video started by showing the PMD rider riding on the left-most lane without a helmet.

The PMD appeared to be travelling relatively quickly as it managed to overtake a lorry and kept pace with other vehicles on the road.

An LTA officer on a patrol motorcycle then appeared and overtook a motorcycle on the left-most lane to chase down the PMD rider.

The LTA officer's motorcycle warning light was turned on and the officer appeared to corner the PMD rider to get him to stop.

However, the PMD rider continued riding and evaded the LTA officer by swerving to the middle lane, causing the car behind and on the right-most lane to brake.

It appeared that the LTA officer then swerved to the middle lane as well.

Escaped from LTA officer

The PMD rider then swerved back to the left-most lane, and the LTA officer kept up with the cat-and-mouse chase.

The PMD rider then cut to the right-most lane and the LTA officer followed suit.

It became apparent that the PMD rider was trying to evade the LTA officer by riding up the pedestrian footpath to use the traffic light crossing.

The LTA officer was unable to follow suit and continued to ride forward.

The video cut off at this point.

Mothership.sg has reached out to the authorities for more information.

Responses

Commenters on the video slammed the PMD rider for putting other motorists on the road at risk.

Others questioned if it was feasible for the LTA officer to force the PMD rider to stop by kicking him.

Those who replied said it was not as the PMD rider could get hurt.

Penalties

Those caught riding PMDs on the roads can face a composition fine of S$300 or S$500 depending on whether the first-time offender was riding on local roads or major roads.

Those caught riding on expressways will be charged in court.

If convicted, first-time offenders face a fine of up to S$2,000 or up to three months in jail, or both.

Repeat offenders face a fine up to S$5,000 or up to six months behind bars, or both.

