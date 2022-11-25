Back

Illegal PMD rider on Mandai Road evades LTA officer on motorcycle by going up footpath

Sneak.

Belmont Lay | November 25, 2022, 01:01 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A person illegally riding a personal mobility device (PMD) along Mandai Road towards Yishun was spotted by a Land Transport Authority (LTA) officer on motorcycle.

The LTA officer then gave chase.

The incident was caught on camera by a fellow motorist on the road at that time.

The incident took place on Nov. 22 before 7pm.

The entire chase lasted about 40 seconds.

What video showed

The video started by showing the PMD rider riding on the left-most lane without a helmet.

The PMD appeared to be travelling relatively quickly as it managed to overtake a lorry and kept pace with other vehicles on the road.

An LTA officer on a patrol motorcycle then appeared and overtook a motorcycle on the left-most lane to chase down the PMD rider.

The LTA officer's motorcycle warning light was turned on and the officer appeared to corner the PMD rider to get him to stop.

However, the PMD rider continued riding and evaded the LTA officer by swerving to the middle lane, causing the car behind and on the right-most lane to brake.

It appeared that the LTA officer then swerved to the middle lane as well.

Escaped from LTA officer

The PMD rider then swerved back to the left-most lane, and the LTA officer kept up with the cat-and-mouse chase.

The PMD rider then cut to the right-most lane and the LTA officer followed suit.

It became apparent that the PMD rider was trying to evade the LTA officer by riding up the pedestrian footpath to use the traffic light crossing.

The LTA officer was unable to follow suit and continued to ride forward.

The video cut off at this point.

Mothership.sg has reached out to the authorities for more information.

Responses

Commenters on the video slammed the PMD rider for putting other motorists on the road at risk.

Others questioned if it was feasible for the LTA officer to force the PMD rider to stop by kicking him.

Those who replied said it was not as the PMD rider could get hurt.

Penalties

Those caught riding PMDs on the roads can face a composition fine of S$300 or S$500 depending on whether the first-time offender was riding on local roads or major roads.

Those caught riding on expressways will be charged in court.

If convicted, first-time offenders face a fine of up to S$2,000 or up to three months in jail, or both.

Repeat offenders face a fine up to S$5,000 or up to six months behind bars, or both.

Top photos via

Mahathir congratulates Anwar on becoming M'sia PM

Mahathir wished Anwar all the best.

November 25, 2022, 12:48 PM

4-day itineraries to either Saigon or Hanoi for a chill weekend break in Vietnam

Two beautiful cities for you to relax in.

November 25, 2022, 11:57 AM

SIA flight from London to S'pore diverted to Frankfurt due to technical issue

Pilots made decision to divert plane due to cabin pressurisation issue.

November 25, 2022, 11:52 AM

Stand to win S$300,000 worth of vouchers & staycays at The Clan Hotel, Oasia Resorts Sentosa when you shop at Far East Malls

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

November 25, 2022, 11:38 AM

Texas Chicken’s Herb & Garlic flavour is back till Jan. 4, 2023 with combo meals, bundle feasts & giveaways

The chicken on everyone’s list.

November 25, 2022, 10:45 AM

Suspect in Beach Road murder case admitted to hospital, will be remanded upon discharge

He will appear in court next on Dec. 2, 2022.

November 25, 2022, 10:10 AM

People in China angry at maskless crowds at World Cup while they live with Covid-19 lockdowns

The rest of the world appears to have moved on from Covid-19.

November 25, 2022, 03:02 AM

PM Lee congratulates Anwar, who confirms Barisan Nasional & Gabungan Parti Sarawak in his 'unity govt'

Anwar gave his first press conference as prime minister.

November 25, 2022, 12:12 AM

Sentosa waters glow blue from bioluminescent plankton, could signal change in S’pore waters

Recent blooms could be a sign that things in Singapore waters are changing.

November 24, 2022, 10:00 PM

CNB officer & former colleague jailed for swapping urine samples to help drug offender test negative

A third officer linked to the case provided his urine sample.

November 24, 2022, 08:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.