Farmhouse S'pore brings back peppermint chocolate milk from S$3.60

Farmhouse's limited edition Peppermint Chocolate Flavoured Milk with Fresh Milk is back for the festive season.
The beverage is essentially chocolate milk with a hint of peppermint.
F&N first launched the drink in 2018.
Since its launch, it has been a well-loved drink for the holiday season.
If you're wondering what it tastes like, it's like a drinkable of peppermint chocolate chip ice cream.
Reviewers also appreciate that it is not too sweet.
From S$3.60
The drink comes in a 946ml pack and retails for S$3.60 at all leading supermarkets, hypermarkets and convenience stores.
It is available whilst stocks last.
Top image from @low_winnie and @_fat_squirrel on Instagram
