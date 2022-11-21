Farmhouse S'pore brings back peppermint chocolate milk from S$3.60

Farmhouse's limited edition Peppermint Chocolate Flavoured Milk with Fresh Milk is back for the festive season.

The beverage is essentially chocolate milk with a hint of peppermint.

F&N first launched the drink in 2018.

Since its launch, it has been a well-loved drink for the holiday season.

If you're wondering what it tastes like, it's like a drinkable of peppermint chocolate chip ice cream.

Reviewers also appreciate that it is not too sweet.

From S$3.60

The drink comes in a 946ml pack and retails for S$3.60 at all leading supermarkets, hypermarkets and convenience stores.

It is available whilst stocks last.

Top image from @low_winnie and @_fat_squirrel on Instagram