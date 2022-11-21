Back

Farmhouse S'pore brings back peppermint chocolate milk from S$3.60

Just in time for the festive season.

Fasiha Nazren | November 21, 2022, 05:56 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Farmhouse's limited edition Peppermint Chocolate Flavoured Milk with Fresh Milk is back for the festive season.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝕾𝖖𝖚𝖎𝖗𝖗𝖊𝖑 (@_fat_squirrel_)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Winnie Low (@low_winnie)

The beverage is essentially chocolate milk with a hint of peppermint.

F&N first launched the drink in 2018.

Since its launch, it has been a well-loved drink for the holiday season.

If you're wondering what it tastes like, it's like a drinkable of peppermint chocolate chip ice cream.

Reviewers also appreciate that it is not too sweet.

From S$3.60

The drink comes in a 946ml pack and retails for S$3.60 at all leading supermarkets, hypermarkets and convenience stores.

Photo from F&N Foods.

It is available whilst stocks last.

Top image from @low_winnie and @_fat_squirrel on Instagram

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Buskers can't busk at 8 spots in Orchard on Fri & Sat in Dec. 2022, 7pm-9pm due to crowd safety issues

Crowd crush fears among other concerns.

November 22, 2022, 03:14 AM

Chee Hong Tat rebuts Jamus Lim, says WP's alternatives to GST hike use more reserves & hurt next generation

Chee said: "The basic premise behind these proposals is to use more of our past reserves."

November 21, 2022, 09:39 PM

Ex-DBS officer jailed for using bank's system to find out people's salaries, leaking details

He was sentenced to 16 weeks' jail.

November 21, 2022, 07:21 PM

Thousands show up to catch 500-drone Pokémon display at Marina Bay

Gotta catch 'em all.

November 21, 2022, 07:10 PM

Perikatan Nasional claims it has 112 seats to form M'sian govt, Pakatan Harapan rubbishes claim

The deadline for coalitions to submit their numbers has been extended by 24 hours.

November 21, 2022, 06:37 PM

Sting performing in S'pore on Mar. 22, 2023

Calling all rock fans.

November 21, 2022, 06:02 PM

18-year-old S’porean who failed to get into desired polytechnic course by 1 point now on track to earning her dream degree

Failing to get into her ideal poly programme was devastating.

November 21, 2022, 05:30 PM

Stocks & shares for sin companies, including Genting M’sia, plunge following PAS gains in election

Sin companies face the risk of additional pressure should PAS be part of the new Malaysian government.

November 21, 2022, 05:19 PM

Agong hands out food to waiting journalists while M'sian coalition talks stretch into second day

No news, but food.

November 21, 2022, 02:58 PM

First look: Jurassic-themed food hall opens at Gardens by the Bay with 7 dining concepts, including Tsuta & Hawker Chan

Attraction within attraction.

November 21, 2022, 02:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.