Extraordinary Attorney Woo's Park Eun Bin learns Singlish for fan meeting, says S'pore is 'shiok!'

For the uninitiated, the star of the popular Korean drama "Extraordinary Attorney Woo", Park Eun-bin, is in Singapore for her fan meeting tonight (Nov. 11).

At the grand old age of 30, the actress already has over two decades of acting experience under her belt.

The former child actress starred in her first drama when she was just five and has acted in projects from just about every genre since.

Learnt Singlish

Hours before the fan meeting, Park held a press conference where she addressed local media.

After giving a quick introduction, the actress enthusiastically greeted everyone with a "Nice to meet you lah."

Throughout the course of the press conference, there were more "lahs" cheekily thrown around by Park.

She also said "Singapore, shiok!" after mentioning how clean the country was.

When Mothership asked Park what other Singlish vocabulary she has learned, Park teased she would be revealing more at the fan meeting tonight.

Short but sweet session

Unfortunately, there wasn’t enough time for her to show off more of her Singlish skills as she was only able to sit down for a 15-minute chat.

Most of the time was spent answering a list of curated questions posed by the host.

Towards the end of the session, she took questions from the floor.

A reporter asked Park about her impression of Singapore actor Richie Koh, who played a character with intellectual disabilities in the Mediacorp drama "Your World In Mine".

Parallels have been drawn between the two drama characters, as Park's character, Woo Young Woo, is a young lawyer with autism.

The actors also met at the Busan Film Festival, held last month in Busan, South Korea.

Park said she was too overwhelmed by the festivities to remember the details of what happened at the festival, and could only share that she had a great time at the event.

Wants to try her hand at romantic comedies

She also revealed during the press conference that she would like to try acting in romantic comedies in the future.

"I've been challenging myself to do different genres, so I'm actually thinking about going back to the basics by acting in a rom-com," she said.

Hopes to return to Singapore

The actress is also keen on visiting Singapore again -- but not for work.

Two places on her must-visit list are Universal Studios Singapore and the Botanic Gardens.

Related articles

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Viu & Park Eun Bin's Instagram