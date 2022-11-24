Back

Intelligent otter correctly predicts Japan beating Germany in World Cup 2022 group stage match

Oracle otter.

Fiona Tan | November 24, 2022, 02:51 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The odds were stacked heavily against Japan ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2022 group stage match against Germany on Nov. 23.

Their 2-1 win against four-time World Cup champion Germany came as an absolute shock for many, with the exception of one loyal otter in Japan.

Taiyo the otter

As it turns out, Taiyo had full confidence that the Japanese team would defeat their German counterparts.

Taiyo is an eight-year-old smooth-coated male otter residing in the Maxell Aqua Park Shinagawa in Tokyo, according to Kyodo News and Sankei News.

Three buckets, each with a different result for the match on Nov. 23, were placed in front of the otter before match day.

The blue bucket represented the scenario where Japan would win, while the red bucket represented Germany winning, and the yellow one represented a draw.

Faced with a hard decision, the intelligent creature did some back and forth before it went ahead and plopped an appropriately sized football into the the blue bucket, picking Japan as the winner of the match.

And the rest is history.

The otter's uncanny ability to correctly predict Japan's win on Nov. 23 has won praise from many online, with football fans gushing over its intelligence and foresight.

Now all we need is for Taiyo to show us who's going to win the 2022 World Cup.

You can watch Taiyo's apparent psychic powers below:

Olé, Olé, Olé

Top image from @Sankei_News/Twitter

Old Chang Kee to sell blue Christmas tree-shaped puffs from Dec. 1 to 25, 2022

'Tis the season to be different.

November 24, 2022, 06:04 PM

S'pore civil servants to receive additional 1.1-month bonus on top of 13th-month bonus

Great time to be a civil servant.

November 24, 2022, 05:51 PM

5 easy steps to plan a fun Christmas party for different gathering sizes

Tis the season to be jolly, fala-lala-la-la-la-lala~

November 24, 2022, 05:30 PM

Brotherbird Coffeehouse closing down Bali Lane outlet on Dec. 31

Goodbyes are never easy.

November 24, 2022, 05:14 PM

Anwar Ibrahim officially sworn in as M'sia's 10th Prime Minister

After five days of political uncertainty.

November 24, 2022, 05:14 PM

Cat sneaks into check-in luggage, only discovered during X-ray scan at New York airport

The Great Catscape.

November 24, 2022, 03:27 PM

Scalpers reselling Blackpink concert tickets on Carousell for up to S$3,500

Blink and you'll miss it.

November 24, 2022, 03:03 PM

PAP wrong to say WP's proposed alternatives to GST hike draws down on reserves principal: Leon Perera

Senior Minister of State for Finance Chee Hong Tat wrote a Nov. 22 commentary that compared the differences between the PAP and the WP on the GST debate.

November 24, 2022, 02:57 PM

1-for-1 weekday lunch buffet at Carlton City Hotel from Dec. 5 to 16, 2022 for DBS & POSB cardholders

Tis' the season.

November 24, 2022, 02:24 PM

Police NSF allegedly told social escorts he won't report them in return for sexual services, faces corruption charges

CPIB said that Fahd Siddiqui was off duty when he allegedly committed these offences.

November 24, 2022, 02:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.