Intelligent otter correctly predicts Japan beating Germany in World Cup 2022 group stage match

The odds were stacked heavily against Japan ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2022 group stage match against Germany on Nov. 23.

Their 2-1 win against four-time World Cup champion Germany came as an absolute shock for many, with the exception of one loyal otter in Japan.

Taiyo the otter

As it turns out, Taiyo had full confidence that the Japanese team would defeat their German counterparts.

Taiyo is an eight-year-old smooth-coated male otter residing in the Maxell Aqua Park Shinagawa in Tokyo, according to Kyodo News and Sankei News.

Three buckets, each with a different result for the match on Nov. 23, were placed in front of the otter before match day.

The blue bucket represented the scenario where Japan would win, while the red bucket represented Germany winning, and the yellow one represented a draw.

Faced with a hard decision, the intelligent creature did some back and forth before it went ahead and plopped an appropriately sized football into the the blue bucket, picking Japan as the winner of the match.

And the rest is history.

The otter's uncanny ability to correctly predict Japan's win on Nov. 23 has won praise from many online, with football fans gushing over its intelligence and foresight.

Now all we need is for Taiyo to show us who's going to win the 2022 World Cup.

You can watch Taiyo's apparent psychic powers below:

Olé, Olé, Olé

Top image from @Sankei_News/Twitter