Spicy McNuggets gone from McDonald's S'pore menu

Here's a sad piece of news for Spicy McNuggets fiends.

It seems like the well-loved Spicy McNuggets bade a silent farewell.

The limited-time item looks like it was quietly removed from the McDonald's app, along with food delivery apps.

The Chicken McCrsipy Honey Soy is also no longer available.

Speaking to Mothership, a McDonald's spokesperson confirmed that the McSpicy McNuggets are no longer available.

Fans noticed the sudden disappearance of the spicy nuggets as early as Nov. 14, at a number of locations from Jurong all the way to Jewel Changi Airport.

The Spicy McNuggets made a comeback on Nov. 3, making its short reappearance for slightly under two weeks.

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.