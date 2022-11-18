Back

Spicy McNuggets gone from McDonald's S'pore menu

Fasiha Nazren | November 18, 2022, 04:18 PM

Here's a sad piece of news for Spicy McNuggets fiends.

It seems like the well-loved Spicy McNuggets bade a silent farewell.

The limited-time item looks like it was quietly removed from the McDonald's app, along with food delivery apps.

Screenshot from GrabFood.

Screenshot from McDonald's app.

The Chicken McCrsipy Honey Soy is also no longer available.

Speaking to Mothership, a McDonald's spokesperson confirmed that the McSpicy McNuggets are no longer available.

Fans noticed the sudden disappearance of the spicy nuggets as early as Nov. 14, at a number of locations from Jurong all the way to Jewel Changi Airport.

The Spicy McNuggets made a comeback on Nov. 3, making its short reappearance for slightly under two weeks.

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.

