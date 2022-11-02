Ng Eng Hen meets Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia defence minister in Jakarta

Singapore's Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen was in Jakarta on Nov. 1 where he met with Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto.

Working together

Ng and Prabowo exchanged views on geopolitical developments as well as on security challenges.

They also discussed the need for the two countries to work together for the region's peace and security.

Ng also expressed his support for Indonesia's upcoming 2023 Asean Chairmanship.

Summiting

Indonesia was originally meant to be the 2022 Asean chair, but delayed it until 2023 in view of their presidency of the G20, whose summit is in Bali from Nov. 15 to 16 2022.

Indonesia taking over as chair will be the highlight of the upcoming Asean Summit from Nov. 10 to 13.

The visit underscored the close defence ties between Singapore and Indonesia, who interact regularly through exercises, visits, professional exchanges and cross attendance of courses.

For example, Singapore and Indonesia work closely together to advance security cooperation at multilateral forums such as the Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and the ADMM-Plus.

The Indonesia and Singaporean militaries also took part in August's Chandrapura 2022, a military exercise between Singapore and Indonesia's commando units.

Prabowo also visited Singapore and met Ng for the first time as defence minister in June 2022.

Prabowo, who is himself a two time candidate for the Indonesian presidency, has accepted the nomination of his Gerinda party to be its presidential candidate in 2024, after the term limited incumbent Joko Widodo completes his term.

Wreath laying and opening ceremony

Ng also laid wreaths at a statue of former President Soekarno, and at the Kalibata Hero's Cemetery.

He also attended the opening ceremony dinner for the 9th Indo Defence 2022 Expo and Forum.

Ng visited the expo on Nov. 2, where he saw a parachuting dog.

Top image via Ministry of Defence & Ng Eng Hen/Facebook