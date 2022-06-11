Indonesia's defence minister Prabowo calls on US & China to hear Asean's voice in resolving South China Sea tensions

Indonesian Minister of Defence Prabowo Subianto has called on China and the U.S. to "hear the voice" of Asean, saying that Asean countries could be a bridge for both major powers to achieve a peaceful resolution over tensions in the South China Sea, Benar News reported.

A "bridge"

This is due to the Asean nations' good relations with both major powers, he added.

Speaking to reporters at a joint press conference held at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) on Friday, June 10, Prabowo added that Indonesia regards China and the U.S. as "good friends".

"If two good friends have problems, as their friends, we must be a bridge so that they can solve the problem."

He further warned that developments in the South China Sea will have far-reaching implications as the world is "getting smaller and smaller", adding that cooperation from major powers are needed to maintain peace.

China's assertiveness in the South China Sea

Indonesia is not a claimant in the dispute in the South China Sea. However, tensions with China had escalated since the latter intensified activity near the Natuna islands since 2019.

China has demanded Indonesia to halt its exploratory drilling near the islands which are situated within Indonesia's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), according to Nikkei Asia.

The request was made on the basis that the region was "Chinese territory".

Indonesia has not publicly responded to China's protests as doing so might be tantamount to acknowledging that a dispute exists.

Chinese fishing vessels have also made several incursions into Indonesia's EEZ over the years, and in response, Indonesia has strengthened its military presence around the Natuna islands.

China, which claims 90 per cent of the South China Sea with its "nine-dash line", has territorial disputes with Southeast Asian countries like the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei, as well as Taiwan.

An introductory visit

Prabowo is in Singapore to make an introductory visit from June 9 to 12, according to a press release from the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

He will attend the Shangri-La Dialogue, a conference bringing together the policymakers and defence academics from around the region.

He called on Ng at the Ministry of Defence on June 10, saluting as he inspected the guard of honour.

Indonesian Defence Minister @prabowo’s visit underscores the close and long-standing defence ties between SG and Indonesia. Both defence establishments have enjoyed decades of close friendship and continue to deepen their cooperation to tackle common regional security challenges. pic.twitter.com/F7KwFXvoNK — Ministry of Defence (@mindefsg) June 10, 2022

Ng and Prabowo reaffirmed Singapore and Indonesia’s strong defence ties, spoke about issues regarding regional security, and ways to enhance bilateral defence cooperation.

Both the Singapore Armed Forces and Indonesian National Armed Forces have enjoyed "decades of close friendship", and continue to deepen their cooperation through joint training, high-level visits and professional exchanges to tackle common regional security challenges, Mindef said.

Prabowo will also call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, and speak at the Shangri-La Dialogue on June 11 about managing geopolitical competition in a multipolar region.

The world at Shangri-La

Prabowo is one of several defence ministers in town for the defence summit, with the U.S. and China's ministers calling on Ng over the past two days.

Ng also took part in an informal meeting between the U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Asean ministers of defence.

Who is Prabowo?

Prabowo’s appointment in October 2019 as defence minister surprised some. Prabowo ran for president against incumbent Joko "Jokowi" Widodo not once but twice, first in 2014, and again in 2019.

The 2019 campaign proved to be particularly heated, as recounted by the Economist, with Prabowo refusing to concede defeat, and his supporters taking to the streets.

Prabowo had been a general in the Indonesian armed forces, part of the Kopassus, a special forces unit.

The Lowy Institute noted that Prabowo's appointment came with some condemnation from human rights groups because of allegations of human rights violations during his time in East Timor, and that he had been barred from entering the U.S. for some time.

After retiring from the army, he went into politics, making the aforementioned runs for president.

The Economist article observed that in Indonesia, it is common for political leaders to try to build large coalitions after election victories, to try to limit the degree of opposition they face when enacting policy or getting bills passed in parliament.

The appointment of Prabowo is the most prominent example in recent years, for even after six years of political feuding, Jokowi was willing to bring Prabowo into his coalition, even though it came at the cost of giving him the powerful position of Minister of Defence.

Jokowi is currently in his final term of the presidency, assuming the law is not changed to allow him to run for a third term. The possibility of such an extension that has been mooted in recent months, as is noted by this commentary from Fulcrum.

If Jokowi does not run again, Prabowo will likely be a favourite for the role.

