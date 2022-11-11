Back

5 arrested by Hong Kong police over boyband Mirror's concert accident

Investigations still ongoing.

Adelene Wee | November 11, 2022, 03:18 PM

Events

Five people were arrested by the police over the Hong Kong boyband Mirror's concert accident in July.

On Jul. 28, the concert by the Hong Kong boyband was cut short after a large display screen fell on the dancers stage.

One of the Mirror dancers Mo Lee Kai-yin was severely injured and at risk of being paralysed.

The police arrested four males and one female, aged 40 to 63, on Nov. 11, according to HK01. They were charged with suspicion of fraud and for allowing objects to fall from height.

The five people arrested are believed to be staff members of the main stage contractor Engineering Impact and subcontractor Hip Hing Loong Stage Engineering Company.

Investigations ongoing

A government task force was set up to investigate the incident and initial investigations revealed that the weight of the screen had been under-reported and a low-quality cable was used. 

Investigations are currently ongoing and the concert organiser will inform the public when the review is done. 

Top image via HK01.

S'porean actress Chen Yixin says it's a 'dream come true' to star in Netflix series after snagging role in 'Mr. Midnight'

This is what dreams are made of.

November 11, 2022, 02:59 PM

Puma Community Run happening at scenic routes like Marina Barrage & Punggol Town from Nov. 13 to 30, 2022

Time to lose those calories.

November 11, 2022, 02:53 PM

LTA withdraws warning to taxi driver who failed to search for items 'accidentally' left behind by passenger

The letter was withdrawn after NTUC Singapore reached out about the incident.

November 11, 2022, 02:43 PM

S’pore driver, allegedly on drugs, collides with police car & sends it crashing into Little India shop

A 25-year-old police officer was conveyed conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

November 11, 2022, 02:22 PM

Woman, 52, charged for shouting 'kangaroo court' in Benjamin Glynn's trial & spitting at police officer

Lee was granted bail set at S$10,000. She will appear in court for her pre-trial conference on Dec. 14, 2022.

November 11, 2022, 02:00 PM

Anwar demands apology, S$1.49 million from politician who alleged he supported gay marriage

The PAS politician accused PH and BN from having a secret pact to govern together.

November 11, 2022, 12:19 PM

Disney, Pixar, Marvel & Star Wars-themed exhibits at 16 malls around S’pore from Nov. 11 to Dec. 31, 2022

CapitaLand’s largest Disney-themed festive celebration in Southeast Asia.

November 11, 2022, 11:47 AM

Woman, 31, accused of murdering father, 67, in Sengkang remanded for 3 weeks

She will appear in court on Dec. 2.

November 11, 2022, 10:10 AM

MND notes with concern court finding that AHTC's payment of S$23 million to FMSS not done in good faith

As public funds are involved, MND said it will be monitoring future proceedings.

November 10, 2022, 06:07 PM

‘Always live life to the fullest’: S’porean diagnosed with lupus & Stage 4 lung cancer at 34

In line with his approach to life, Olsen Goh, now 37, shares that he is planning to travel to Canada for a month-long family trip in December, while taking a break from chemotherapy.

November 10, 2022, 05:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.