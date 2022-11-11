5 arrested by Hong Kong police over boyband Mirror's concert accident

Five people were arrested by the police over the Hong Kong boyband Mirror's concert accident in July.

On Jul. 28, the concert by the Hong Kong boyband was cut short after a large display screen fell on the dancers stage.

One of the Mirror dancers Mo Lee Kai-yin was severely injured and at risk of being paralysed.

The police arrested four males and one female, aged 40 to 63, on Nov. 11, according to HK01. They were charged with suspicion of fraud and for allowing objects to fall from height.

The five people arrested are believed to be staff members of the main stage contractor Engineering Impact and subcontractor Hip Hing Loong Stage Engineering Company.

Investigations ongoing

A government task force was set up to investigate the incident and initial investigations revealed that the weight of the screen had been under-reported and a low-quality cable was used.

Investigations are currently ongoing and the concert organiser will inform the public when the review is done.

Top image via HK01.