Carnival 'buffet' with rides, arcade & VR games at Downtown East lets you play all you want from S$28 per entry

The Mega Carnival is happening from now till Feb. 5, 2023.

Spanning over 40,000 sq feet, this carnival is held at D'Marquee @ Downtown East with four main segments:

Virtual Reality Station

Outdoor Station

Arcade Station

Dinosaur-themed exhibits

Per entry prices

Unlike usual carnivals where you have to pay per game, Mega Carnival offers you unlimited playtime at each game station with the purchase of a single ticket.

Sort of like a carnival buffet, if you will.

Tickets for weekdays are priced at S$28 and you get a playtime of 210 minutes (3.5 hours), while tickets for weekends are priced at S$32 and you get a playtime of 150 mins (2.5 hours).

Although the organiser says that the rides and activities are suitable for the entire family, we have a feeling that the kids will probably enjoy themselves more.

Here's a glance at each of the segments.

1. Dinosaur-themed exhibits and game stations

The star of the show, according to the organisers, is a four-metre tall and 10-metre long animatronic dinosaur.

Guest can also look forward to a variety of rides at the game stations:

Dino rides

Interactive dinosaur ball pits and sandpits

Saucer rides

Tree slides

Viking rides

Merry-go-round

2. Inflatable stations

Patrons can hop on to the inflatables and have fun with the ball challenge at the inflatable station.

3. Virtual Reality stations

Try out the Virtual Reality stations with four different attractions to choose from.

High intensity shooting game

Riding a motorbike

Skiing in the snow

Venturing through space

4. Arcade Stations

Expect classic arcade games like Daytona, LED air hockey and dance and music games at this carnival.

Food Trucks and outdoor shelter game stations

At the outdoor sheltered station, there will be a food truck where you can feed your growling stomach.

You can also checkout attractions like:

Swan Pedal

Robot Navigator

Motorbike Adventure

Lastly, don't forget to snap a family photo at the family dino egg photobooth.

Mega Carnival

Where:

D'Marquee @ Downtown East

Pasir Ris Cl, Singapore 519599

When: Nov. 19, 2022 - Feb. 5, 2023

Ticket Prices:

Mon - Fri: S$28/entry

Weekends, School Holidays, PH & Eve of PH: S$32/entry

Purchase tickets to the carnival here.

