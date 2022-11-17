19 McDonald's S'pore outlets to screen all 64 FIFA World Cup 2022 matches

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
McDonald's will be screening all FIFA World Cup 2022 matches at 19 selected outlets in Singapore.
The World Cup will see 64 matches among 32 qualified national teams.
The first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off at 12am on Monday, Nov. 21, between Ecuador and the host of the tournament, Qatar.
Match schedules may be subject to changes.
These are the 19 outlets:
|S/N
|Store Name
|Store Address
|1
|McDonald's Ang Mo Kio
|10 Ang Mo Kio Street 12 Singapore 567740
|2
|McDonald's Ang Mo Kio 4
|163 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 #01-438. Singapore 560163
|3
|McDonald's Ang Mo Kio Park
|10 Ang Mo Kio Street 12. Singapore 567740
|4
|McDonald's Punggol Safra
|9 Sentul Crescent #03-05 Punggol Safra Singapore 828654
|5
|McDonald's Sengkang Sports Complex
|57 Anchorvale Road #02-03 Sengkang Sports Centre Singapore 544964
|6
|McDonald's Hougang 1
|1 Hougang Street 91 #01-26/39 Hougang 1 Singapore 538692
|7
|McDonald's Geylang East Central
|113 Aljunied Avenue 2 #01-01 Singapore 380113
|8
|McDonald's Keat Hong
|Blk 818 Choa Chu Kang Ave 1 #01-02, Singaopre 680818
|9
|McDonald's Yishun Safra
|60 Yishun Avenue 4 #01-11 SAFRA Yishun Country Club Singapore 769027
|10
|McDonald's Sengkang Rivervale
|Blk 118 Rivervale Drive #01-32 Singapore 540118
|11
|McDonald's Woodlands Mart
|Blk 768 Woodlands Avenue 6 #01-01 Singapore 730768
|12
|McDonald's Bedok Reservoir
|Blk 632 Bedok Reservoir Road #01-850 Singapore 470632
|13
|McDonald's Pasir Ris Sports Complex
|120 Pasir Ris Central #01-12 Pasir Ris Sports Centre Singapore 519640
|14
|McDonald's Tampines Neighborhood 3
|5 Tampines Street 32 #01-01 Tampines Mart Singapore 529287
|15
|McDonald's Kallang
|200 Stadium Boulevard Singapore 397801
|16
|McDonald's Fajar
|Blk 445 Fajar Road #01-520 Singapore 670445
|17
|McDonald's Jurong Bowl
|1A Yuan Ching Road, SuperBowl Complex Singapore 618640
|18
|McDonald's Jurong East 24
|Blk 256 Jurong East Street 24 #01-381 Singapore 600256
|19
|McDonald's Serangoon Avenue 3
|Blk 267 Serangoon Avenue 3 #01-37 Singapore 550267
Top image from S Lee and leel with the l via Google Maps.
