Back

19 McDonald's S'pore outlets to screen all 64 FIFA World Cup 2022 matches

The beautiful game.

Fasiha Nazren | November 17, 2022, 05:52 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

McDonald's will be screening all FIFA World Cup 2022 matches at 19 selected outlets in Singapore.

The World Cup will see 64 matches among 32 qualified national teams.

Image from McDonald's Singapore.

The first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off at 12am on Monday, Nov. 21, between Ecuador and the host of the tournament, Qatar.

Match schedules may be subject to changes.

These are the 19 outlets:

S/N Store Name Store Address
1 McDonald's Ang Mo Kio 10 Ang Mo Kio Street 12 Singapore 567740
2 McDonald's Ang Mo Kio 4 163 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 #01-438. Singapore 560163
3 McDonald's Ang Mo Kio Park 10 Ang Mo Kio Street 12. Singapore 567740
4 McDonald's Punggol Safra 9 Sentul Crescent #03-05 Punggol Safra Singapore 828654
5 McDonald's Sengkang Sports Complex 57 Anchorvale Road #02-03 Sengkang Sports Centre Singapore 544964
6 McDonald's Hougang 1 1 Hougang Street 91 #01-26/39 Hougang 1 Singapore 538692
7 McDonald's Geylang East Central 113 Aljunied Avenue 2 #01-01 Singapore 380113
8 McDonald's Keat Hong Blk 818 Choa Chu Kang Ave 1 #01-02, Singaopre 680818
9 McDonald's Yishun Safra 60 Yishun Avenue 4 #01-11 SAFRA Yishun Country Club Singapore 769027
10 McDonald's Sengkang Rivervale Blk 118 Rivervale Drive #01-32 Singapore 540118
11 McDonald's Woodlands Mart Blk 768 Woodlands Avenue 6 #01-01 Singapore 730768
12 McDonald's Bedok Reservoir Blk 632 Bedok Reservoir Road #01-850 Singapore 470632
13 McDonald's Pasir Ris Sports Complex 120 Pasir Ris Central #01-12 Pasir Ris Sports Centre Singapore 519640
14 McDonald's Tampines Neighborhood 3 5 Tampines Street 32 #01-01 Tampines Mart Singapore 529287
15 McDonald's Kallang 200 Stadium Boulevard Singapore 397801
16 McDonald's Fajar Blk 445 Fajar Road #01-520 Singapore 670445
17 McDonald's Jurong Bowl 1A Yuan Ching Road, SuperBowl Complex Singapore 618640
18 McDonald's Jurong East 24 Blk 256 Jurong East Street 24 #01-381 Singapore 600256
19 McDonald's Serangoon Avenue 3 Blk 267 Serangoon Avenue 3 #01-37 Singapore 550267

Related stories

Top image from S Lee and leel with the l via Google Maps.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Tesla Model Y in China speeds uncontrollably over 2km & crashes into building leaving 2 dead

Scary.

November 17, 2022, 05:23 PM

3 families of passengers in 2021 Tanjong Pagar crash seeking S$1.7 million from estate of driver

The claims were received by the driver's mother.

November 17, 2022, 05:17 PM

Japanese eatery Omoté opens 2nd outlet at Raffles City with new items & teatime menu

One more restaurant to queue for.

November 17, 2022, 04:58 PM

Deliveroo shuts down in Australia

The food delivery platform cited 'challenging economic conditions'.

November 17, 2022, 04:57 PM

Man takes to TikTok to say he's unimpressed by S'pore, annoyed by smoke-free park, colour of river & lack of perfumes

He suggested Singapore smelled because "you don't like perfumes here".

November 17, 2022, 04:18 PM

McDonald's S'pore to launch new burgers, potato pops & bring back Brownie McFlurry on Nov. 24

Half-time snack.

November 17, 2022, 03:47 PM

Euthanised juvenile civet sustained burn injuries during capture attempt by NParks contractors: Witnesses

NParks said that the juvenile civet leapt out of its hiding spot before the capture started.

November 17, 2022, 03:20 PM

9,500 new flats launching on Nov. 23, including 'Prime Location' HDBs in Kallang & Queenstown

New flats in both mature and non-mature areas.

November 17, 2022, 02:56 PM

Shake Shack S'pore brings back black truffle menu & Christmas-themed shakes from now till Dec. 31

'Tis the season.

November 17, 2022, 01:50 PM

S'porean referee, 36, going to Qatar World Cup to run VAR, 19 McDonald's outlets here will screen matches

The campaign will run from Nov. 24 to Dec. 28.

November 17, 2022, 01:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.