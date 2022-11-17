19 McDonald's S'pore outlets to screen all 64 FIFA World Cup 2022 matches

McDonald's will be screening all FIFA World Cup 2022 matches at 19 selected outlets in Singapore.

The World Cup will see 64 matches among 32 qualified national teams.

The first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off at 12am on Monday, Nov. 21, between Ecuador and the host of the tournament, Qatar.

Match schedules may be subject to changes.

These are the 19 outlets:

S/N Store Name Store Address 1 McDonald's Ang Mo Kio 10 Ang Mo Kio Street 12 Singapore 567740 2 McDonald's Ang Mo Kio 4 163 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 #01-438. Singapore 560163 3 McDonald's Ang Mo Kio Park 10 Ang Mo Kio Street 12. Singapore 567740 4 McDonald's Punggol Safra 9 Sentul Crescent #03-05 Punggol Safra Singapore 828654 5 McDonald's Sengkang Sports Complex 57 Anchorvale Road #02-03 Sengkang Sports Centre Singapore 544964 6 McDonald's Hougang 1 1 Hougang Street 91 #01-26/39 Hougang 1 Singapore 538692 7 McDonald's Geylang East Central 113 Aljunied Avenue 2 #01-01 Singapore 380113 8 McDonald's Keat Hong Blk 818 Choa Chu Kang Ave 1 #01-02, Singaopre 680818 9 McDonald's Yishun Safra 60 Yishun Avenue 4 #01-11 SAFRA Yishun Country Club Singapore 769027 10 McDonald's Sengkang Rivervale Blk 118 Rivervale Drive #01-32 Singapore 540118 11 McDonald's Woodlands Mart Blk 768 Woodlands Avenue 6 #01-01 Singapore 730768 12 McDonald's Bedok Reservoir Blk 632 Bedok Reservoir Road #01-850 Singapore 470632 13 McDonald's Pasir Ris Sports Complex 120 Pasir Ris Central #01-12 Pasir Ris Sports Centre Singapore 519640 14 McDonald's Tampines Neighborhood 3 5 Tampines Street 32 #01-01 Tampines Mart Singapore 529287 15 McDonald's Kallang 200 Stadium Boulevard Singapore 397801 16 McDonald's Fajar Blk 445 Fajar Road #01-520 Singapore 670445 17 McDonald's Jurong Bowl 1A Yuan Ching Road, SuperBowl Complex Singapore 618640 18 McDonald's Jurong East 24 Blk 256 Jurong East Street 24 #01-381 Singapore 600256 19 McDonald's Serangoon Avenue 3 Blk 267 Serangoon Avenue 3 #01-37 Singapore 550267

