Korean marketplace with food hall, ramyeon library & photo booth now open in Tanglin Mall

The Korean experience on a budget.

Hayley Foong | November 22, 2022, 06:31 PM

Events

Do you miss having lots of ramyeon flavours to choose from in Korean convenience stores, eating Jeju tangerines, or posing in Korean photo booths with your friends?

If you are looking to do all that and more without flying to South Korea, check out Market Blue.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

The premium lifestyle Korean marketplace, tucked into a corner of Tanglin Mall's basement, has an instant noodles shelf that looks a lot like a library, a food hall selling Korean food, a lifestyle corner and more interesting elements.

Here's what you can find there:

Ramyeon library

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Choose from a selection of over 20 ramyeon flavours that are available for purchase from S$1.50 to S$2.50 per pack.

Video by Lee Wei Lin

The packs are arranged according to the colour of its packaging, making it an aesthetic backdrop to take photos.

Food hall

Fill your stomach with food from the four stalls -- BoonSik Bar, GOGIPAN, JuMak and Donas 8.

BoonSik Bar -- which means Snack Bar -- sells a variety of Korean street food, including tteokbokki and fried chicken. They also sell traditional Korean beverages like sikhye (sweet rice drink), makgeolli (rice wine) and sujeonggwa (cinnamon punch).

Photo by Andre Sutojo via Google Maps

GOGIPAN serves baekban, which is a home cooked meal consisting of a meat dish, rice, soup and banchan (side dishes).

Photo by HJ via Google Maps

As part of their opening promotion, the stall is offering the Baekban set at S$19.90 per person from 11am to 2pm daily.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

JuMak offers customers a selection of Korean pancakes, including meatball pancakes and mungbean pancakes, as well as jokbal (braised pig trotters).

For those looking to buy Jeju tangerines, Donas 8 sells them from S$16 per kg.

Apart from tangerines, the dessert stall also sells doughnuts, and Korean treats like kkwabaegi (twisted doughnuts).

Lifestyle corner

If that's not up your alley, consider buying merch such as trendy t-shirts, hats and bags from Blue Basket.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Korean household items such as the iconic metal ramyeon pot, plates and cups are also available for purchase here.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

To round off the experience, take some photos in the Life4Cut photo booth as keepsakes from S$10 per photo strip.

Market Blue

Address: Tanglin Mall, 163 Tanglin Rd, #B1-122/123/124, Singapore 247933

Opening Hours: 10am - 5pm, daily

Top images from Market Blue's Instagram & Lee Wei Lin

