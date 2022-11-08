Badminton: S'porean Loh Kean Yew now world no. 3, an all-time career high

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore badminton player Loh Kean Yew rose to the top three in the world for the first time in his career.

The ranking is according to the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) world rankings on Nov. 8, 2022.

The 25-year-old shuttler was previously ranked number five, which was his target.

Loh has made history by being the highest-ranking men’s singles player in Singapore of all time.

He bumped Dane Anders Antonsen, who was previously ranked third, to fifth place.

Loh currently trails behind Viktor Axelsen from Denmark and Lee Zii Jia from Malaysia, who rank number one and two, respectively.

The 25-year-old Singaporean recently competed in Germany at the Halo Opens, where he reached the quarter-finals before being knocked out by Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting.

This is the first time a Singaporean men’s singles badminton player has reached the top three in the world.

Previously, Ronald Susilo ranked sixth in 2004.

The first female professional badminton player in Singapore, Zarinah Abdullah, also ranked third in 1994.

In the current women’s ranking, Loh’s compatriot, Yeo Jia Min, sits at 20th rank.

Loh aims to make it for his first World Tour Finals and is set to compete at the Australian Open next week.

Top photos via Loh Kean Yew