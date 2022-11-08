Back

Badminton: S'porean Loh Kean Yew now world no. 3, an all-time career high

Made history.

Hannah Martens | November 08, 2022, 01:17 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore badminton player Loh Kean Yew rose to the top three in the world for the first time in his career. 

The ranking is according to the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) world rankings on Nov. 8, 2022.

The 25-year-old shuttler was previously ranked number five, which was his target.

BWF Rankings 8 Nov Photo from BWF World Rankings

Loh has made history by being the highest-ranking men’s singles player in Singapore of all time.

He bumped Dane Anders Antonsen, who was previously ranked third, to fifth place.

Loh currently trails behind Viktor Axelsen from Denmark and Lee Zii Jia from Malaysia, who rank number one and two, respectively.

The 25-year-old Singaporean recently competed in Germany at the Halo Opens, where he reached the quarter-finals before being knocked out by Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting.

This is the first time a Singaporean men’s singles badminton player has reached the top three in the world.

Previously, Ronald Susilo ranked sixth in 2004.

The first female professional badminton player in Singapore, Zarinah Abdullah, also ranked third in 1994.

In the current women’s ranking, Loh’s compatriot, Yeo Jia Min, sits at 20th rank.

Loh aims to make it for his first World Tour Finals and is set to compete at the Australian Open next week.

Top photos via Loh Kean Yew

Taiwanese soldier, 25, dies after volunteering to fight in Ukraine war

He is the first person from Taiwan to be killed in the conflict.

November 08, 2022, 01:01 PM

PAP MPs disagree with opposition's position on GST, PAP's Murali views raising GST as act of ‘true political courage’

PAP MPs also added that oppositions’ position is “unfair” to younger generation of Singaporeans.

November 08, 2022, 12:50 PM

'Like scoring an own goal when 5-0 down': WP's Louis Chua & Jamus Lim oppose hiking GST at this time

Louis Chua said that the assurance packages were temporary, but a GST hike was forever; while Jamus Lim suggested exempting the GST rise on selected essential items.

November 08, 2022, 12:46 PM

Blood moon with total lunar eclipse appearing in S'pore sky on Nov. 8, 2022

Look up.

November 08, 2022, 12:34 PM

S'pore woman buys 2 corgis from online seller for S$6,400, both puppies die within a week

The seller became uncontactable.

November 08, 2022, 11:21 AM

S'porean man, 29, dies in Phuket motorcycle accident, his father discourages riding

The Singaporean man died on the spot, his girlfriend who rode pillion suffered internal bleeding.

November 08, 2022, 03:13 AM

Delay in GST hike? Healthcare expenditure? Using more of past reserves? Lawrence Wong addresses these queries & more.

Questions asked and answered.

November 07, 2022, 11:45 PM

I planned an elevated dinner party for my colleagues in office & got everything I needed from CS Fresh Gold

You can throw a dinner party at the drop of a hat.

November 07, 2022, 07:08 PM

About 3% of HDB flat owners own private property & 45% of this group rent it out: Desmond Lee

Addtionally, 4 per cent rent out one or more bedrooms in their HDB flat.

November 07, 2022, 06:57 PM

Here’s how to increase your hiring chances & maximise your time at a job fair

Attend both the physical and virtual job fair to maximise your chances.

November 07, 2022, 06:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.