S'porean shuttler Loh Kean Yew beats world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen in Denmark Open quarter-final

Syahindah Ishak | October 22, 2022, 03:27 PM

Singaporean shuttler Loh Kean Yew shocked the world when he defeated current world number 1 Viktor Axelsen in the Denmark Open quarter-final on Friday (Oct. 21).

Loh, who was the 2021 badminton world champion, won 21-17 and 21-10 within only 30 minutes, ending Axelsen's 39-game winning streak.

Here are highlights from the game:

Speaking to the media after his win, Loh said that he didn't think he was doing anything different from other badminton players when he went head to head against an on-form Axelsen.

"I'm just preparing myself and just focused on the match itself. Ya... just doing whatever I can to win," Loh added.

In a tweet on Oct. 22, Axelsen acknowledged Loh's win, saying: "Well played my friend."

In response to the tweet, Loh thanked Axelsen, calling him "bro".

Previous encounter

This is the second time Loh has beaten Axelsen in a professional game.

In 2021, the 28-year-old Dane was defeated by the 25-year-old Singaporean at the BWF World Championships.

Loh ended up winning the tournament, making him world champion for the first time.

He will face Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the semi-finals of the Denmark Open on Oct. 22.

Lee is ranked third in the world, while Loh is ranked fifth.

Top images via Badminton Europe on Facebook.

