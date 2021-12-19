Badminton: Loh Kean Yew wins World Championship, first S’porean to do so

Singaporean shuttler Loh Kean Yew stormed to victory after facing India’s Kidambi Srikanth during the BWF World Championships final on Sunday (Dec. 19).

The game started at around 9:50pm Singapore time and concluded at around 10:40pm. Loh won the first two sets with a score of 21-15 and 22-20.

Loh is currently ranked world number 22 in men's singles, moving four positions up from his previous rank of 26, while Kidambi is ranked 14th in the world.

While Loh is the first Singaporean to go this far in the World Championships, the 28-year-old Kidambi is also the first Indian man to reach the finals at this event.

Past matches

Loh's gold medal marks the first time a Singaporean has ever won a medal at the BWF World Championships, which also means it is the best-ever finish for a Singaporean in the tournament.

Loh is currently in "sensational form", according to ESPN.

Loh had recently beat world number three Anders Antonsen on Dec. 18 during the semi-finals held in Huelva, Spain.

In the first round, the 24-year-old stunned Viktor Axelsen, currently world number one. He subsequently beat India’s HS Prannoy to make the semi-finals.

In November, Loh won the BWF World Tour Super 500 title after beating Malaysian Lee Zijia, ranked eighth in the world at that time.

He was the first ever Singaporean male to win a Superseries/Super 500+ event, taking home US$24,000 (S$32,400) in prize money.

Top photo via SG Sport TV, Sport Singapore.