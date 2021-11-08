Back

Badminton: S'porean Loh Kean Yew emerges as men's singles champion in Germany

He beat five players ranked higher in the world rankings than him.

Belmont Lay | November 08, 2021, 05:15 AM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singaporean Loh Kean Yew has come out tops in Germany after he defeated Malaysian Lee Zii Jia, who had to retire in the men's singles final, with Loh leading 19-21, 21-13,17-12.

The 24-year-old Singaporean badminton player, ranked 39th in the world, beat the Malaysian, ranked eighth in the world, to win his first career Badminton World Federation World Tour Super 500 title on Sunday, Nov. 7.

In October's French Open, Loh had also beaten Lee, and did so in straight games in the opening round of that tournament.

Lee was seeded second in the men's singles at the US$320,000 (S$431,000) Hylo Open tournament in Saarbrucken, Germany.

Tough match

The match between the two, who are childhood rivals back in Malaysia, was a fierce back and forth contest, which Loh came out tops after many hard earned points.

In the final game, the Malaysian was forced to retire after picking up a back injury.

Loh was leading at that point.

via

Had to beat players ranked higher than him

Loh won US$24,000 (S$32,400) in prize money and 9,200 ranking points.

To be the champion in Germany, Loh had to defeat four other players ranked higher than him in the world rankings.

Loh beat Chou Tien-chen (Taiwanese world No. 4), Toma Junior Popov (France world No. 35), Rasmus Gemke (Denmark world No. 13) and Lakshya Sen (India world No. 21).

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via

Google Maps launches new feature with 6,800km of cycling trails in S'pore, 1st in Southeast Asia

The result of an uptick in interest in cycling over the years.

November 08, 2021, 01:08 PM

Japan records zero daily Covid-19 deaths for the first time in 15 months

Japan has done very well since the peak recorded at the end of the Olympic Games.

November 08, 2021, 12:57 PM

Man drowns after falling into sea at East Coast Park while packing fishing gear

He was dragged back to shore by fellow anglers, but could not be resuscitated.

November 08, 2021, 12:14 PM

Superga x Tiong Bahru Bakery collab sees 3 limited edition sneakers launching Nov. 13

If you're hungry for some limited-edition sneakers.

November 08, 2021, 12:13 PM

Badminton: S'porean Yeo Jia Min finishes 2nd in Germany

She beat formidable opponents to reach the finals.

November 08, 2021, 05:31 AM

M'sia PM writes to S'pore PM seeking leniency for M'sian drug trafficker set to hang on Nov. 10

But the Malaysia PM said he would not interfere with Singapore's judicial process.

November 08, 2021, 04:44 AM

S'pore retiree says work from home exploited after finding non-peak-hour gym packed & unshaven friends in malls

The previous generation and this generation have very different ideas about employment.

November 08, 2021, 12:20 AM

2,553 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore & 17 deaths reported on Nov. 7

This brings the total number of cases to 218,333.

November 07, 2021, 11:54 PM

Commuter captures strange Paddle Pop sky at Tuas Link MRT station

So colourful.

November 07, 2021, 11:18 PM

Marina One eatery can use some public support, trains special needs & disadvantaged youths for F&B industry

Youths here are taught the necessary skills for the industry.

November 07, 2021, 08:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.