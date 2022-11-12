Mediacorp actress Ke Le, 25, & brother spend about S$148,300 to open JB café

At Loft Cafe by v, it's all hands on deck for "Ah Girls Go Army" star Yang Guang Ke Le, 25, and her family.

The Malaysian-born Mediacorp actress held the grand opening of her Johor Bahru (JB) café on Nov. 6.

Familiar faces such as Jack Neo, Mark Lee and Henry Thia, were in attendance.

Speaking to Mothership, Ke Le shared that she and her brother, 28-year-old Shawn Lau, spent about RM500,000 (S$148,300) to open the café.

Designed by her brother

The café's cement-textured look was the brainchild of Lau, who is an interior designer.

The 'v' in the café's name is a reference to his interior design firm, Valmac Design Studio, Ke Le explained.

"Personally, I like going to cafés for their desserts and to take photographs. We designed Loft Cafe with that in mind -- as a place for young folks to take photos and enjoy their food," she enthused.

Menu inspired by parents' former eateries

Her parents, who are no strangers to F&B, help out at the café too.

They used to run four eateries called Happy Bubble House, which shuttered for good in 2008.

Mama Lau, 54, cooks alongside the staff at Loft.

Papa Lau, 57, who is in the construction industry, splits his time between at his son's interior design firm and the café.

When he is at Loft, he helps out with the prep work such filleting the chicken and preparing sauces for the day, Ke Le said.

Their current menu is influenced by what her parents used to serve at their eateries.

They have improved on some recipes, and also have new additions such as tom yum soup and seafood soup.

"Big portions"

Ke Le said that the prices at Loft are considered "mid-range" in JB.

She also pointed out that some of the diners have been pleasantly surprised by the "big portions" there.

Based on photos of the menu uploaded online, mains are about RM20 (S$5.93) each.

Loft Cafe by v

Address: 75, Jalan Impian Emas 5/1, Taman Impian Emas, 81300 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

Opening hours: 10am to 9pm, daily

