Woman who yelled 'kangaroo court' during Benjamin Glynn's trial slapped with 3 new charges, facing 7 in total

The woman who shouted "kangaroo court" during British anti-masker Benjamin Glynn's trial is now facing a total of seven charges.

Three new charges

Lee Hui Yin, 52, who is also known as Tarchandi Tan, was handed three additional charges in court on Nov. 28, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

Two of Lee's new charges were for her failure to attend to orders served to her by a public servant, according to court documents.

She did not show up at the Central Police Division Headquarters for police investigations on two separate occasions on Aug. 10 and 31, 2021.

The other charge was also for her failure to attend to a public servant's order, but for the time she did not appear at the state courts on Sep. 15, 2022.

Lee can be jailed for a month and fined up to $$1,500 for each count of the offence of failing to attend an order from a public servant, if convicted.

Facing seven charges in total

These new charges are on top of the existing four charges that were handed to her previously, two of which are for using criminal force on a public servant.

She faces one charge for using insulting words towards District Judge Eddie Tham and one charge for her unruly and disorderly behaviour during Glynn's trial, when she shouted "kangaroo court", amongst other things on Aug. 18, 2021.

The district judge had told her to wear her mask properly as it had fallen askew and Lee responded by shouting, "This is [a] ridiculous kangaroo court" and "if the kangaroo court requires me to wear a mask".

When asked to step out and leave the courtroom, Lee refused, resisting attempts by the police to escort her out.

Lee will return to court for a pre-trial conference on Dec. 14.

Related stories

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image by Matthias Ang