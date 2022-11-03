Political contestation likely to intensify & govt must work ‘even harder’ to win S'poreans over: Lawrence Wong

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said that "political contestation in Singapore is here to stay, and will likely become more intense over time".

Wong delivered his speech at the 2022 Public Service Leadership Ceremony on Nov. 1, noting that the key to sustaining good results for Singapore is a close working relationship between the political leadership and the public service.

PAP has to work even harder

Wong said that the political leadership and public service was one grounded on mutual trust and respect but he added that the People's Action Party (PAP) does not assume the right to leadership.

He added: "Just because the PAP has governed Singapore since independence does not mean it will always do so."

As such, PAP will have to work "even harder" to win citizens' confidence and trust, secure the mandate to govern, as well as prove that they can govern well.

These considerations are taken into account during the making of Singapore's policies, as political leaders will have to make a judgement on how far to go and what changes to make, said Wong, adding earlier that "policies do not take place in a vacuum".

These decisions by the political leadership "will always be driven by a full commitment to do what is right for Singapore and Singaporeans", said Wong.

Will continue to be upfront about difficult issues and tackle problems head-on

However, the leaders will never compromise on their key principles and values or "allow populist politics, race politics, or money politics to take root" in the country, Wong added.

This will require the political leadership to continue being upfront with Singaporeans about issues which are not as popular, but have to be discussed and dealt with.

"We will continue to tackle problems head-on instead of taking the expedient way, kicking them down the road, or allowing them to fester and grow," Wong said.

During such instances, the professional input and objectivity of public service officers are greatly valued and are a vital part of the decision-making process.

He encouraged these officers to not second guess the minister or propose what they think the ministers will find politically convenient, but to continue being candid and forthright in sharing their assessments and views, based on their best professional judgment.

Three priority areas for the public service to change and transform

Wong also highlighted the importance of a "close partnership" between political leaders and the public service, especially when navigating a highly volatile and uncertain world.

Wong said that he is sure that the public service will continue to refresh its capabilities to do better for Singaporeans in light of the changing local and global circumstances, and are already prioritising areas for change and transformation.

Hence, Wong suggested three areas for the public service to consider.

Sharpen geopolitical instincts

First, Wong asked those in the public service to sharpen their geopolitical instincts and to "sensitise ourselves to the new realities of the changing world order".

He cited the ongoing Ukraine invasion and tensions between United States and China and said Singapore has to be prepared for the emergence of a new Cold War, which he cautioned could be more dangerous than the first.

A more contested geopolitical environment may also see "influence operations" in Singapore, where external parties attempt to spread their views and shape Singapore public opinion.

If public opinion nudge or influence the government to adopt certain positions, the government will then be "forced" to act in the interests of these other countries, which puts Singapore's sovereignty at stake, Wong said.

Singapore will have to find ways to mitigate and guard against these unavoidable geopolitical pressures as it is a small, open economy, and an international hub for trade and finance and "cannot wish away these geopolitical pressures".

Build diverse teams with broadened competencies

Next, Wong said the public service has to continue broadening the range of competencies amongst its leaders.

While possessing strong policy skills is relevant and important, it is not enough as Singapore needs leaders with other skillsets, such as capabilities and experience in implementation, where implementation is policy, Wong noted.

Referencing the Covid-19 pandemic, Wong listed other vital skills such as "experience in running operations and mobilising volunteers in doing crisis communications, a deep understanding of science and technology especially digital solutions, and how all these can be incorporated into policy work."

He added that the public service must build diverse leadership teams with a wider range of competencies so that it will always have fresh perspectives and be adequately prepared to respond to any challenges in the future.

Deepen engagements with public

Lastly, Wong said the public service has to continue deepening its engagement with the public as the Singapore society is maturing.

There are now more diverse aspirations and views in the country, and many want to have a greater say in how policies which affect them are formulated.

Wong said Singapore has to draw strength from its diversity, but also establish a common ground and help every individual realise their full potential in order for the country to stay cohesive and strong.

To do so, the political leadership will "play a key role" in understanding Singaporeans' needs and concerns and help build consensus, especially on difficult issues.

On the other hand, the public service will have to incorporate more engagement processes, and continue making it an integral part of their work.

"We can do more to create opportunities for Singaporeans to engage one another, to listen each other’s views, and to understand the diverse perspectives that are often at play in issues that we deal with," he said.

Wong said the political leadership and public service must also help Singaporeans to better understand the trade-offs on increasingly complex issues, as well as learn how to seek mutual accommodation and compromise.

He cautioned that society will only become increasingly divided if people do not learn how to compromise, with every group insisting on maximum entitlements for themselves.

Why Forward Singapore was launched

Wong said that one of reasons behind his decision to launch Forward Singapore was to refresh and strengthen the nation's social compact and set out a roadmap for next phase of Singapore's development over the next decade and beyond.

Through Forward Singapore, Wong wants to deepen engagement efforts and partner with Singaporeans from diverse backgrounds.

However, these engagements efforts cannot end after the Forward Singapore exercise, he added.

He concluded that engaging, collaborating and partnering Singaporeans and stakeholders will become increasingly important for the public service, as issues become more complex.

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image from courtesy of Ministry of Communications and Information