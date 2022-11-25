Back

Former K-pop star Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years jail for rape & group sex

He will be deported from China after serving his term.

Fasiha Nazren | November 25, 2022, 08:38 PM

Events

Chinese-Canadian singer Kris Wu, 32, has been sentenced to jail after he was found guilty of several sex crimes.

According to a report by People's Daily, Wu was sentenced to 11 years and six months for rape.

He was also sentenced to one year and 10 months for gathering people to commit group sex.

He will serve 13 years of his sentence before he is deported from China, said the court in Beijing Chaoyang district.

Investigations have shown that Wu had raped three females, who were drunk and incapable of resisting, at his residence between November and December 2020.

Background

In 2021, Wu came under fire after he was embroiled in a scandal where he allegedly lured underage girls to spend the night with him.

In exchange, he apparently offered them lead roles in music videos.

These allegations gained widespread attention after his rumoured ex-girlfriend, then 19-year-old Du Meizhu, penned an open letter on Weibo.

More girls came forward, sharing their experiences with Wu, including allegedly contracting sexually-transmitted diseases from him.

Following the saga, brands like Louis Vuitton and Porsche, have cut ties with the celebrity.

His Chinese social media accounts and music streaming platforms were also taken down.

Former K-pop star

Wu rose to fame after his debut in the Korean entertainment industry as one of the members of K-pop group EXO.

He was in the boy group from 2012 to 2014.

He was formerly one of the biggest celebrities in China, having starred in movies like "Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back" and "XXX: Return of Xander Cage" alongside Vin Diesel.

Related stories

Top image from @kriswu on Instagram

Public fracas between Barbie Hsu & ex-husband over disputes on living expenses & expensive mattress

Hell hath no fury like a man scorned.

November 26, 2022, 01:22 PM

New M'sian PM Anwar Ibrahim looking to cut ministers' salaries

He previously reiterated that he would forgo his salary as PM too.

November 26, 2022, 01:00 PM

'Who did this': Jackson Wang hanger used to sell clothes at Bangkok night market

A different Wang.

November 26, 2022, 12:54 PM

Hidden gem: This 61-year-old man has spent over 40 years repairing bikes in Bukit Merah

His customers call him Dr. Goh.

November 26, 2022, 12:50 PM

Japanese fan goes viral after holding up sign to thank boss for granting him 2 weeks off to watch World Cup

Boss move.

November 26, 2022, 12:10 PM

NMPs play key role in S'pore's parliament, but the scheme must evolve for the future: ex-NMP Anthea Ong

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

November 26, 2022, 12:00 PM

M'sia's 10th Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's decades-long arduous journey to the top job

For something that has at various points seemed like a formality, why has it taken so long for Anwar to become Prime Minister? And who is he actually?

November 26, 2022, 11:37 AM

S'pore taxi driver, 70, tells passenger he won't start meter in Orchard jam to help her save some money

He said he knows what it is like to be poor and wants to help others save money.

November 26, 2022, 11:26 AM

65,000 recycling box to be distributed to some households in S'pore from Nov. 26 to Dec. 23, 2022

The rest of Singapore will get it in March 2023.

November 26, 2022, 10:36 AM

Largest PAW Patrol inflatable in S’pore & other festive activities at City Square Mall from Nov. 18, 2022

PAW Patrol, ready for action.

November 26, 2022, 09:49 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.