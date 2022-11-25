Former K-pop star Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years jail for rape & group sex

Chinese-Canadian singer Kris Wu, 32, has been sentenced to jail after he was found guilty of several sex crimes.

According to a report by People's Daily, Wu was sentenced to 11 years and six months for rape.

He was also sentenced to one year and 10 months for gathering people to commit group sex.

He will serve 13 years of his sentence before he is deported from China, said the court in Beijing Chaoyang district.

Investigations have shown that Wu had raped three females, who were drunk and incapable of resisting, at his residence between November and December 2020.

Background

In 2021, Wu came under fire after he was embroiled in a scandal where he allegedly lured underage girls to spend the night with him.

In exchange, he apparently offered them lead roles in music videos.

These allegations gained widespread attention after his rumoured ex-girlfriend, then 19-year-old Du Meizhu, penned an open letter on Weibo.

More girls came forward, sharing their experiences with Wu, including allegedly contracting sexually-transmitted diseases from him.

Following the saga, brands like Louis Vuitton and Porsche, have cut ties with the celebrity.

His Chinese social media accounts and music streaming platforms were also taken down.

Former K-pop star

Wu rose to fame after his debut in the Korean entertainment industry as one of the members of K-pop group EXO.

He was in the boy group from 2012 to 2014.

He was formerly one of the biggest celebrities in China, having starred in movies like "Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back" and "XXX: Return of Xander Cage" alongside Vin Diesel.

Related stories

Top image from @kriswu on Instagram