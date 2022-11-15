Woman who yelled 'kangaroo court' at 'sovereign' man's trial gets 2 more charges, remanded 2 weeks at IMH

The woman who shouted "kangaroo court" during anti-masker Benjamin Glynn's trial was brought to court on Monday, Nov. 14 to receive two additional charges for spitting at police officers.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that 52-year-old Lee Hui Yin was in a police vehicle that was travelling along Keppel Road at around 1:20pm on Nov. 10 when she allegedly spat on two police officers' faces.

She now faces two charges of using criminal force on a public servant.

The alleged spitting took place the day before she was charged with disorderly behaviour during a court hearing and using insulting words towards a public servant.

The initial charge was brought against her after she attended the trial involving British expatriate Benjamin Glynn, on Aug. 18, 2021.

Glynn was charged for flouting Covid-19 regulations, not wearing his mask on the MRT and outside the state courts as he claimed that he was a "sovereign, living man".

During the hearing, the District Judge told Lee to wear her mask properly as it was askew.

Lee allegedly responded to the District Judge by shouting "This is a ridiculous kangaroo court" and "if the kangaroo court requires me to wear a mask".

Lee asserted that this was "not about a mask" but" about control" and also shouted, "You don't tell me what to do, I'm a living breathing woman. Shut up! I do not respect the judge."

When asked to step out and leave the courtroom, Lee refused, resisting attempts by the police to escort her out.

She was eventually detained and appeared in court on Nov. 11.

Spat at officers

Lee appeared in court on Nov. 11 to face charges for disorderly behaviour during a court hearing and using insulting words towards a public servant.

When asked by the judge if she intends to plead guilty or claim trial, Lee said: "I do not understand, I do not consent."

She alleged that the police had "trespassed" onto her home and "dragged" her out of her house while she had injuries on her arms and legs. In court, Lee was seen with bandages on her wrist, and other areas where she was supposedly wounded.

In response to her claims, Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Kee En said a warrant was issued for her arrest.

It was issued after Lee failed to turn up in court on Sep. 15 to be charged.

Chong added that the police did not trespass or use excessive force during the arrest.

He noted that Lee had resisted the officer's arrest, saying "Lee resisted arrest and then spat at police officers, so necessary force had to be used."

Issue over bail

CNA reported that after Lee was handed the additional charges on Nov. 14, District Judge Lorraine Ho asked Lee if she was able to raise bail.

Lee had been offered S$10,000 bail at her last court mention on Nov. 11.

Lee insisted that she did not understand nor consent to the court proceedings.

"This all started with a simple (matter) that could be settled with a fine, but you make matters worse," Lee reportedly said.

She also insisted that there was no warrant of arrest.

"I did see a warrant to compel me to attend court, which I already submitted a cure and remedy to the States. The police trespassed upon my home. I was in shock. I was in panic. I have a history of panic attacks," she continued.

The judge then interjected to ask Lee if she was able to get a family member or friend to bail her out.

Lee explained that she was not able to do so as the authorities had taken her phone.

She admitted that she intended to call for her "law advocate" and possible bailor, referring to Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman, who is also currently facing court proceedings over failing to wear a mask in public.

He had also claimed that he was immune to the law as he was a "sovereign citizen".

Abdul Rashid first appeared in court claiming to be the lawyer for Glynn, though he did not have a practising licence. He said he was an "ambassador at large and advocate of Kingdom Filipina Hacienda".

Kingdom Filipina Hacienda, which claims to be an "autocratic monarchy" in the Philippines, is not a recognised territory.

Further remanded at IMH

The DPP asked if Lee should be further remanded at IMH in relation to her fitness to plead.

He mentioned that when Lee was charged, a previous IMH report showed that she was stable in relation to the previous offences she allegedly committed last year.

However, her behaviour in court had led to him having "some concerns" in relation to the new set of offences and Lee's general fitness to plead, he said.

In response to this, Lee insisted that she was perfectly sane. She brought up her history of panic attacks, and said that she needed to get out to check on her injuries.

She said she was unable to move her right hand, adding, "I have nerve damage, it could have been paralysed, I don't know."

The judge ordered Lee to be remanded at IMH for psychiatric observation for two weeks.

Lee said she did not consent to the order.

"The first judge said I am sane," she said. She said she needed to have photos taken of the bruises on her arms, and raised them to show the bruises.

The judge said she would inform prison doctors of Lee's complaint, but Lee said:

"They are not taking pictures of my bruises. If I were to go to IMH and if something were to happen to me in IMH, if I commit suicide, you are going to answer to my queen Legaspi of the Sovereign Kingdom."

Lee is expected to return to court on Nov. 28.

