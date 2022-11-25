355,000 sqft facility with dog water park, outdoor heated pool for toddlers & more, to open in Jurong on Dec. 3

Jurong Play Grounds (JPG) will open to the public on Dec. 3, 2022.

It occupies 355,000 square feet of previously under-utilised open fields and touts itself as a space for recreational and communal activities for families.

JPG tenants include:

World Farm - Gardening one-stop shop

Wag and Wild - Dog water park

Happy Fish Swim School - Children's swim school

SingPadel - Padel tennis facility

Al Capone's - Italian restaurant with kid- and furkid-friendly menus

Urban Paws - Pet care facility

Uncle Ringo - Carnival games and rides with animatronic dinosaur enclosure

Kiddiewinke Schoolhouse - Preschool, childcare, and kindergarten services

Tai Kwang Garden - Garden store

Makan on Wheels - Food trucks

Happy Fish Swim School

The swim school has both indoor and outdoor heated pool that can provide an immersive swimming experience for infants and toddlers.

Al Capone's restaurant

The 100-seater restaurant allows you to bring both your kids and furkids along.

The menu offers a range of kid-friendly dishes for the little ones, and there's also a specially designed gourmet menu for the pooches.

SingPadel

Try your hand at Padel Tennis at SingPadel, where you can learn and play the game, described as a mix between Tennis and Squash.

World Farm

You can purchase plants and gardening supplies at World Farm.

Something for your furkids: Urban Paws & Wag and Wild

Fur parents can look forward to pampering their dogs at Urban Paws’, a grooming and staycation facility.

You can also bring them to Wag and Wild’s dog water park, where you can have a fun-filled day with your pet.

Butterfly garden and fish-feeding pond

For the nature lovers, there's a quaint butterfly garden and fish-feeding pond with over 50 different varieties of fresh water fishes.

You can also rent a plot at the community garden to grow your own crops or keep your collectible plants.

Weekenders Market

JPG also plans to host a Weekenders Market, which will have a different theme every month.

You can find artisanal arts and crafts, produce from local farmers from the Community Garden, as well as child care and pet products.

Upcoming dates for Weekenders Market

Dec. 3 - 4, 2022

Jan. 13-14, 2023

Feb. 11 -12, 2023

Mar. 11-12, 2023

Visitors can also look forward to a carnival with games and rides at Uncle Ringo’s funfair, along with a Jurassic enclosure with animatronic dinosaurs.

The carnival takes place on every Friday to Sunday and on eve of and public holidays from 5:30pm to 10:30pm.

Jurong Play Grounds

Address: 2 Jurong Gateway Road Singapore 608512

Opening hours vary for individual stores.

