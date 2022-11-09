S'pore's 1st dinosaur-themed food hall with hyperrealistic animatronic models launching at Gardens by The Bay Nov. 18, 2022

Come Nov. 18, 2022, visitors to Gardens by the Bay will be able to dine among dinosaurs.

Jurassic Nest, Singapore's first dinosaur-themed food hall, is home to 18 hyperrealistic dinosaur models and several Michelin-rated brands.

The focus here seems to be Asian food—besides local cuisine, you'll also find some variety of Thai, Japanese and Chinese food, with prices starting at S$8.80 for a meal.

Here's the full line-up of vendors:

Hawker Chan

Tsuta

Bismillah Biryani

Nasi Lemak Ayam Taliwang

Took Lae Dee

Mama by Putien Group

JN Cafe

The 18 animatronic models include a T-Rex, an Oviraptor, and a Brachiosaurus, the nest's tallest inhabitant that stands at five metres tall.

These dinosaurs are also programmed with a proprietary soundtrack for daily shows to create an immersive experience for diners.

Top image via Jurassic Nest, Coleen Rivas on Unsplash