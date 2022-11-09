Back

S'pore's 1st dinosaur-themed food hall with hyperrealistic animatronic models launching at Gardens by The Bay Nov. 18, 2022

Nice.

Mandy How | Hannah Martens | November 09, 2022, 03:04 PM

Events

Come Nov. 18, 2022, visitors to Gardens by the Bay will be able to dine among dinosaurs.

Jurassic Nest, Singapore's first dinosaur-themed food hall, is home to 18 hyperrealistic dinosaur models and several Michelin-rated brands.

The focus here seems to be Asian food—besides local cuisine, you'll also find some variety of  Thai, Japanese and Chinese food, with prices starting at S$8.80 for a meal.

Here's the full line-up of vendors:

  • Hawker Chan

  • Tsuta

  • Bismillah Biryani

  • Nasi Lemak Ayam Taliwang

  • Took Lae Dee

  • Mama by Putien Group

  • JN Cafe

The 18 animatronic models include a T-Rex, an Oviraptor, and a Brachiosaurus, the nest's tallest inhabitant that stands at five metres tall.

These dinosaurs are also programmed with a proprietary soundtrack for daily shows to create an immersive experience for diners.

