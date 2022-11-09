S'pore's 1st dinosaur-themed food hall with hyperrealistic animatronic models launching at Gardens by The Bay Nov. 18, 2022

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Come Nov. 18, 2022, visitors to Gardens by the Bay will be able to dine among dinosaurs.
Jurassic Nest, Singapore's first dinosaur-themed food hall, is home to 18 hyperrealistic dinosaur models and several Michelin-rated brands.
The focus here seems to be Asian food—besides local cuisine, you'll also find some variety of Thai, Japanese and Chinese food, with prices starting at S$8.80 for a meal.
Here's the full line-up of vendors:
- Hawker Chan
- Tsuta
- Bismillah Biryani
- Nasi Lemak Ayam Taliwang
- Took Lae Dee
- Mama by Putien Group
- JN Cafe
The 18 animatronic models include a T-Rex, an Oviraptor, and a Brachiosaurus, the nest's tallest inhabitant that stands at five metres tall.
These dinosaurs are also programmed with a proprietary soundtrack for daily shows to create an immersive experience for diners.
Top image via Jurassic Nest, Coleen Rivas on Unsplash
