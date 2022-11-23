Back

KinnPorsche star Jeff Satur performing in S'pore on Feb. 18, 2023, VVIP tickets going for S$498

One more concert to attend in February.

Russell Ang | November 23, 2022, 04:01 PM

Events

Thai singer-songwriter and actor Jeff Satur will be performing in Singapore on Feb. 18, 2023.

The "KinnPorsche" star will be holding his concert as part of his first solo tour, "Jeff Satur Live On Saturn."

It will be held at the Gateway Theatre.

Tickets on sale from Nov. 24

Tickets will go on sale to the general public from Nov. 24, 10am onwards via:

  • SISTIC's website

  • Hotline: 6348 5555

Along with SISTIC's other ticketing channels.

Tickets range from S$128 to S$498, excluding booking fees.

Here's a look at the seat map:

Photo from Sistic's website

VVIP ticket holders are entitled to a solo photo with Satur, while VIP holders have group photo benefits.

Both VVIP and VIP ticket holders will also get to watch him at a soundcheck session before the concert.

Satur performed in Singapore with KinnPorsche cast members last month as part of the "KinnPorsche The Series" tour.

Top images via Mode Entertainment

