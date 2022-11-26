'Who did this': Jackson Wang hanger used to sell clothes at Bangkok night market

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
International pop star Jackson Wang has become a clothing model -- but not in the way you might expect.
Used as a clothing model
On Nov. 17, a video posted by TikTok user @mrtakoboyy showed cut-outs of Wang's face on various clothing models.
The video tagged its location to a night market in Bangkok.
One of the clothes Wang was spotted in was a crochet cardigan, which prompted the user to nickname the idol "Jackquline Wang."
You can watch the full clip here:
@mrtakoboyyyJackson wang is hot have you seen jackquline wang😳♬ original sound - ✨MRTAKOBOY✨
Jackson everywhere
Soon after the video was posted, fans took to Twitter to share their findings of these unusual models.
Here's a look at some of them:
Later, Wang responded with, "Who did this" when a fan shared a picture of his cut-out in a cardigan.
Who did this— Jackson Wang (@JacksonWang852) November 21, 2022
Wang is currently in Bangkok for his "Magic Man World Tour," which is taking place from Nov. 25 to 27.
He will perform in Singapore on Dec. 23.
