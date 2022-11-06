Back

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologises to staff after mass layoffs under Elon Musk

'I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that.'

Belmont Lay | November 06, 2022, 01:10 PM

Twitter ex-CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey has apologised for growing Twitter "too quickly" as he broke his silence to address the mass sackings at his former firm.

He spoke up after half of the social media giant's staff are being fired.

The sackings came a week after Elon Musk bought the company in a US$44 billion deal.

The billionaire said he has "no choice" but to slash the company's workforce, amidst anger and confusion.

Twitter is losing more than US$4 million a day, it was previously stated.

Dorsey, 45, who left the board of directors in May and quit as CEO in November, said Twitter staff "are strong and resilient".

He added: "I realize [sic] many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that."

He also tweeted: "I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don't expect that to be mutual in this moment... or ever... and I understand."

Sounds like an endorsement

Dorsey's statement appeared to endorse the need for dismissals at Twitter now.

Dorsey has been supportive of Musk's takeover.

Back in April, Dorsey said the 51-year-old Musk was the "singular solution I trust" when the South African Tesla boss first began his purchase of Twitter.

Dorsey created Twitter in 2006 along with Evan Williams, Biz Stone, and Noah Glass.

The cuts have been implemented across Twitter's 7,500-strong work force.

There are fears it could damage the firm's content moderation efforts, but Musk has said the firm's policies remain "absolutely unchanged" in the face of the dismissals.

A host of major brands, such as Pfizer, have halted advertising spending with Twitter recently, but they also include Tesla rivals Volkswagen and General Motors.

Almost all of Twitter's revenue currently comes from advertising.

Twitter launched a subscription service on Nov. 5 allowing users to buy blue-tick verification on the platform for a US$7.99 monthly fee.

Top photos via Wikipedia & TED YouTube

