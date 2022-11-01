K-drama actor & singer, 24, dies in Itaewon crowd crush

Former "Produce 101" contestant, Lee Ji Han, was among the more than 150 victims who died in the Itaewon crowd crush last Saturday (Oct. 29).

Funeral on Nov. 1

On Oct. 30, Lee's agency 935 Entertainment confirmed his death in a public statement online.

“It’s true that Lee Ji Han passed away due to the accident in Itaewon on Oct. 29," said Lee's agency.

“We would like to express our deepest condolences to his family, who are saddened by the sudden tragic news, and also to everyone who loved him,” they added.

Lee’s mourning altar has been placed at Myongji Hospital’s funeral hall in Goyang, Gyeonggi.

His funeral will also be held there today (Nov. 1).

Rising star

Lee found fame in 2017 after appearing on the second season of the South Korean reality competition "Produce 101".

He ranked 98 among 101 contestants.

He then went on to make his acting debut in the 2019 web drama "Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day."

According to Soompi, Lee was set to appear in the upcoming MBC drama, "Season of Kkokdu," alongside co-stars Kim Jung-Hyun and Im Soo-Hyang.

Following Lee's passing, his cast members from "Produce 101" Park Hee-Seok and Kim Do-Hyun, posted their condolences on their Instagram Stories.

“Ji Han has left this world and gone to a comfortable place. We ask that you say goodbye to him on his final path,” they wrote.

Top image via @ji_han_0803 on Instagram.