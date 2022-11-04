Back

Hello Kitty & Little Twin Stars pop-up cafe at Swissôtel from Nov. 22, 2022 to Jan. 29, 2023

Kawaii.

Russell Ang | November 04, 2022, 06:38 PM

Events

Do Good Fest 2022

01 October 2022 - 31 December 2022

2,500 volunteering opportunities available all around Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Sanrio fans, mark your calendars.

Hello Kitty and Little Twin Stars

A Hello Kitty and Little Twin Stars-themed pop-up cafe is set to open at Swissôtel The Stamford from Nov. 22, 2022 to Jan. 29, 2023.

Located at The Stamford Brasserie, the pop-up will feature characters like Hello Kitty, Kiki, and Lala.

Here's a look at the 60-seater cafe:

Photo from Swissôtel The Stamford.

Photo from Swissôtel The Stamford.

Photo from Swissôtel The Stamford.

Photo from Swissôtel The Stamford.

Photo from Swissôtel The Stamford.

Menu

The menu will include a plethora of Hello Kitty and Little Twin Stars-themed items.

Prices on the menu range from S$5.50++ to S$30++.

Mains

On Cloud Nine (S$16++)

Photo from Swissôtel The Stamford.

Burger Buddy (S$30++)

Photo from Swissôtel The Stamford.

Fried Rice Paradise (S$22++)

Photo from Swissôtel The Stamford.

Kawaii Pulled Pork Milk Bun (S$28++)

Photo from Swissôtel The Stamford.

Pasta Adventures (S$26++)

Photo from Swissôtel The Stamford.

Desserts

Chocolate Dreams Sable Tart (S$18++)

Photo from Swissôtel The Stamford.

Monaka Wonders (S$16++)

Photo from Swissôtel The Stamford.

Sun, Moon and Stars Gelato (S$16++)

Photo from Swissôtel The Stamford.

Whimsical Wonderland (S$16++)

Photo from Swissôtel The Stamford.

Beverages

Rosy Dreams (S$18++)

Photo from Swissôtel The Stamford.

Milky Way Milkshakes (S$17++)

Photo from Swissôtel The Stamford.

Galaxy Adventures (S$18++)

Photo from Swissôtel The Stamford.

Christmas specials

If you’re looking to share the Sanrio fever over Christmas, there are also themed drinks and Christmas specials available.

These include log cakes and smaller sweet treats such as macarons and cupcakes.

Here's the full Hello Kitty and Little Twin Stars-themed menu:

Prices are subject to prevailing taxes and service charges.

Swissôtel The Stamford

Address: 2 Stamford Road, Level 1, Swissôtel The Stamford, Singapore 178882

Opening Hours:10am to 11pm, daily.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via Swissôtel The Stamford.

U.S. govt puts up S$7 million reward for S'porean fugitive accused of helping North Korea

U.S. officials said that Kwek Kee Seng facilitated shipments of oil that ultimately helped enable North Korea's nuclear proliferation programmes.

November 04, 2022, 06:06 PM

37-year-old American man who made false bomb threat on SIA plane jailed 4 weeks for slapping air steward

He was given a discharge amounting to an acquittal for making the false bomb threat.

November 04, 2022, 05:42 PM

Orchard MRT station decorated with Pokémon characters now till Nov. 30, 2022

Gotta catch em all.

November 04, 2022, 05:28 PM

Every S'pore household to receive 12 ART kits, deliveries start from Nov. 21

Mask up and do ART test if you feel unwell.

November 04, 2022, 05:27 PM

Food fair & Great World Carnival by Uncle Ringo running at Marina Bay from Dec. 1, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023

Singapore is healing.

November 04, 2022, 05:20 PM

Daniel Ong, 46, expecting 2nd child with art teacher wife, 37

'I’m just realising when he’s 12, I will be 59. Holy cow,' Ong wrote.

November 04, 2022, 04:21 PM

Twitter sued for not giving enough notice before mass job cuts

This lawsuit comes after new boss, Elon Musk, planned to eliminate half of Twitter's jobs.

November 04, 2022, 04:17 PM

The Doraemon Exhibition at National Museum of S'pore with original drawings & themed cafe from Nov. 5, 2022

Limited edition merchandise will be on sale too.

November 04, 2022, 03:18 PM

61-year-old Indonesian man marries for the 88th time

He had his first marriage when he was 14.

November 04, 2022, 02:43 PM

Jurong Regional Library to be relocated, will be replaced by residential development & shops

Nostalgic place.

November 04, 2022, 02:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.