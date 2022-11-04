Hello Kitty & Little Twin Stars pop-up cafe at Swissôtel from Nov. 22, 2022 to Jan. 29, 2023

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Sanrio fans, mark your calendars.
Hello Kitty and Little Twin Stars
A Hello Kitty and Little Twin Stars-themed pop-up cafe is set to open at Swissôtel The Stamford from Nov. 22, 2022 to Jan. 29, 2023.
Located at The Stamford Brasserie, the pop-up will feature characters like Hello Kitty, Kiki, and Lala.
Here's a look at the 60-seater cafe:
Menu
The menu will include a plethora of Hello Kitty and Little Twin Stars-themed items.
Prices on the menu range from S$5.50++ to S$30++.
Mains
On Cloud Nine (S$16++)
Burger Buddy (S$30++)
Fried Rice Paradise (S$22++)
Kawaii Pulled Pork Milk Bun (S$28++)
Pasta Adventures (S$26++)
Desserts
Chocolate Dreams Sable Tart (S$18++)
Monaka Wonders (S$16++)
Sun, Moon and Stars Gelato (S$16++)
Whimsical Wonderland (S$16++)
Beverages
Rosy Dreams (S$18++)
Milky Way Milkshakes (S$17++)
Galaxy Adventures (S$18++)
Christmas specials
If you’re looking to share the Sanrio fever over Christmas, there are also themed drinks and Christmas specials available.
These include log cakes and smaller sweet treats such as macarons and cupcakes.
Here's the full Hello Kitty and Little Twin Stars-themed menu:
Prices are subject to prevailing taxes and service charges.
Swissôtel The Stamford
Address: 2 Stamford Road, Level 1, Swissôtel The Stamford, Singapore 178882
Opening Hours:10am to 11pm, daily.
