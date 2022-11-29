Gong Cha M'sia sells out mint chocolate drinks in most stores within a week

Gong Cha Malaysia announced the launch of its Christmas seasonal menu on Nov. 21 with mint chocolate drinks.

The three drinks are: Mint Chocolate Smoothie, Mint Oreo Smoothie and Mint Chocolate Milk Tea with Pearl.

They are available at all Gong Cha outlets, except the one located in Sabah. Or at least, they were supposed to be.

Unavailable in many stores within a week

However, many in Malaysia have been unable to get their hands on the seasonal drinks.

Gong Cha Malaysia confirmed on Nov. 28 that they have sold out in "most" of their stores within a week.

Mothership visited three stores in Johor Bahru (JB) on Nov. 27, but were told that they had run out.

One staff member explained that they were told that a restock will take "about two weeks".

Less than stellar reviews

Those who managed to get their hands on the drinks shared less than stellar reviews.

One patron, Lina Oh said:

"My colleague bought this but it doesn't taste of mint at all. It's not nice [and] I feel cheated. She likes mint. You can try other outlets, but my colleague bought the [Mint Chocolate] Milk Tea with Pearl at Pavilion Bukit Jalil."

The sentiment was echoed by at least three others.

Hopefully, this will change when the drinks return.

