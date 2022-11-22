Back

Gardens by the Bay Christmas Wonderland 2022 back from Dec. 2 to Jan. 1, 2023

It's the most wonderful time of the year.

Fasiha Nazren | November 22, 2022, 05:36 PM

Events

Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay is happening from Dec. 2, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023.

The latest edition of Christmas Wonderland will see six festive zones and attractions made for all ages.

The six festive zones are:

  • St Nick's Square

  • Gingerbread Grove

  • Merry Lane

  • Mistletoe Alley

  • Games Village

  • ELFresco

These are the light displays that will be featured at this year's event:

Spalliera

Photo from Christmas Wonderland.

Navidas Station

Photo from Christmas Wonderland.

Magical Carriage

Photo from Christmas Wonderland.

Whimsical Windmill

Photo from Christmas Wonderland.

Walk of Lights

Photo from Christmas Wonderland.

More light displays

Photo from Christmas Wonderland.

Photo from Christmas Wonderland.

Photo from Christmas Wonderland.

Light and sound show

There is also the Garden Rhapsody light and sound show where visitors can marvel at the Supertree lights dancing to festive tunes.

Photo from Christmas Wonderland.

Shows are available daily at the following time slots: 7:45pm, 8:45pm and 9:45pm.

Meet Santa

St Nick's Square is also where you get to meet and take a photo with Santa Claus himself.

Photo from Christmas Wonderland.

One can also look forward to the Venetian double-storey carousel.

A ride ticket costs S$10 per person and S$5 for each adult accompanying a child.

Photo from Christmas Wonderland.

There is also Snowland at Merry Lane, which will have an illuminated igloo, polar bears and "snow".

Festive huts, carnival games and more

Visitors can head to Mistletoe Alley where there will be festive huts with vendors like Candescent Box, Dollop Photobooths, Handmade Republic, Happy Rei and more.

Photo from Christmas Wonderland.

They can also get official Christmas Wonderland merchandise at the Happy Hut.

The Games Village will feature eight traditional carnival games and rides including Fishy Fishy, Ring Toss, Pyramid Smash, Bowling, High-Striker and more.

Photo from Christmas Wonderland.

One game costs S$6, while two games cost S$10.

If you're feeling peckish, there will be food and drinks by vendors like Brewerkz, Burger & Lobster, Hendrick's, Penfolds, Pita Tree, Sofnade and more.

Photo from Christmas Wonderland.

There will also be live festive performances.

From S$8

There will be four hourly sessions, from 6:30pm, 7:30pm, 8:30pm and 9:30pm.

There will be two types of admission tickets: advance purchase and same-day purchase (subject to availability).

Ticket prices start at S$8 for adults.

Children tickets are priced at S$6.

Screenshot from Christmas Wonderland.

Tickets can be purchased via Christmas Wonderland's website and KKday.

Top image from Christmas Wonderland.

