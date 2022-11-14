Back

65 places in S'pore where you can watch FIFA World Cup 2022 live matches for free

Ole ole ole ole.

Fiona Tan | November 14, 2022, 01:24 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you're looking for a spot to soak up the FIFA World Cup 2022 atmosphere, here are some places to bookmark.

65 places islandwide

The People’s Association (PA), Sport Singapore and National Library Board announced a list of 65 venues that will be screening World Cup 2022 live from Nov. 21, 2022.

24 community clubs (CCs) will be screening the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador on Nov. 21, 2022.

The opening match will also be screened at five ActiveSG Sports Centres – Hougang Sport Centre, Jurong West Sport Centre, Pasir Ris Sport Centre, Toa Payoh Sport Centre and Woodlands Sport Centre.

The Sports Hub will be screening select football matches in December 2022.

You can also watch some matches at the National Library Building's Plaza on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18, including the final match.

A total of 58 CCs will be screening matches with fringe activities such as E-sports console games, various sports try-outs, Subbuteo and Foosball table games, mini soccer challenges as well as live performances and prize giveaways.

Find out more about the screenings at the CCs here.

Details of screenings at the ActiveSG Sports Centres can be found here.

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image from Edwin Tong's Facebook

Anwar vows not to take a salary if he becomes M'sia prime minister

Making a promise.

November 14, 2022, 12:26 AM

Primary 6 student authors children’s book inspired by dragonflies at Labrador while juggling PSLE

Teachers from the Art, English and Science departments planned the project.

November 13, 2022, 01:15 PM

Do home remedies really work? Dermatologist busts common myths about eczema & effective therapies

Read this before you decide to try a bleach bath.

November 13, 2022, 11:17 AM

S'pore couple carries out wedding tea ceremony at Assisi Hospice to fulfil terminally ill father's wish

The bride's father died on the night after his wish was fulfilled.

November 13, 2022, 10:39 AM

US Democrats projected to keep control of the Senate

Victory in Nevada.

November 13, 2022, 10:35 AM

POV: What getting home on public transport is like for a person with autism & a caregiver

Taking the bus or MRT is second nature to many of us, but the experience is quite different for caregivers and persons with autism. In this photo essay, they share more about the joys and challenges on a typical day out.

November 13, 2022, 10:29 AM

Qatar World Cup ambassador's interview halted after calling homosexuality 'damage in the mind'

Qatar's World Cup chief Nasser Al Khater assured that "everybody is welcome" as long as people "respect [their] culture".

November 13, 2022, 01:50 AM

Man fined S$2,000 for posing as teenage girl & duping 2 men by offering sex for money

He had offered sexual services but stopped communicating with them after receiving the money.

November 13, 2022, 12:59 AM

218 NTU Psychology students made to retake test paper after question paper leak

The question paper was posted to their online learning platform 20 minutes before the test began.

November 13, 2022, 12:52 AM

Mediacorp actress Ke Le, 25, & brother spend about S$148,300 to open JB café

Their parents help out with day-to-day operations.

November 12, 2022, 11:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.