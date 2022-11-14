65 places in S'pore where you can watch FIFA World Cup 2022 live matches for free

If you're looking for a spot to soak up the FIFA World Cup 2022 atmosphere, here are some places to bookmark.

65 places islandwide

The People’s Association (PA), Sport Singapore and National Library Board announced a list of 65 venues that will be screening World Cup 2022 live from Nov. 21, 2022.

24 community clubs (CCs) will be screening the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador on Nov. 21, 2022.

The opening match will also be screened at five ActiveSG Sports Centres – Hougang Sport Centre, Jurong West Sport Centre, Pasir Ris Sport Centre, Toa Payoh Sport Centre and Woodlands Sport Centre.

The Sports Hub will be screening select football matches in December 2022.

You can also watch some matches at the National Library Building's Plaza on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18, including the final match.

A total of 58 CCs will be screening matches with fringe activities such as E-sports console games, various sports try-outs, Subbuteo and Foosball table games, mini soccer challenges as well as live performances and prize giveaways.

Find out more about the screenings at the CCs here

Details of screenings at the ActiveSG Sports Centres can be found here.

Top image from Edwin Tong's Facebook