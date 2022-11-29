Eggslut opening 2nd S'pore outlet at Suntec City on Dec. 1, 2022

Adelene Wee

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg Eggslut is opening its second outlet in Singapore, at Suntec City. The menu remains largely the same as the first outlet, with a focus on its egg-driven menu, consisting mostly of sandwiches (S$12 - S$27) and its signature Slut (S$11) — coddled egg and mashed potato in a jar, served with baguette. New outlet opens Thursday at 8am The new outlet will officially open on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 8am. Located in Tower 3 of Suntec City, Eggslut can be accessed easily via Promenade MRT station. The outlet can be accessed from within the mall, as well as outside.

Interior

This is what the interior of the new restaurant looks like:

Collaboration with Common Man Coffee Roasters

In collaboration with Common Man Coffee Roasters, the new outlet will sell a limited edition set of Eggslut Drip Coffee Bags priced at

S$20.

The exclusive drip bags are made with 100 per cent specialty grade Arabica coffee and contains flavour notes of dark chocolate, grapefruit and cocoa.

The first 100 guests at the new outlet will be treated to a sure-win "lucky board" to win Eggslut merchandise from Dec. 2 onwards.

Guests who spend a minimum of S$50 will receive an exclusive Christmas-inspired Eggslut tote bag, with artwork by artist UNIQUIST, available while stocks last.

Eggslut @ Suntec City

Address: 3 Temasek Boulevard, #01-604/605, 608/609, Tower 3 Suntec City, 038983

Nearest MRT station: Promenade MRT

Opening Hours: 8am to 9pm, daily

Top image from Russell Ang.