The Doraemon Exhibition at National Museum of S'pore with original drawings & themed cafe from Nov. 5, 2022

The National Museum of Singapore is staging the Doraemon Exhibition 2022 from Nov. 5, 2022 to Feb. 5, 2023.

This is the first-ever Doraemon Exhibition showcase outside of Japan since its inception in 2002.

What to expect

The exhibition features distinctive artworks that present various artists’ memories of Doraemon and their take on the Japanese icon.

One of the things visitors can look forward to is a 2.6 metre tall Doraemon sculpture, which took a year to complete. Materials for this were sourced from around the world.

Artwork by Takashi Murakami, who is well-known for his smiling flowers motif, will also be on display.

Interpretation of Doraemon by local artist Jahan Loh

Our homegrown artists, Jahan Loh and Leslie Kee, will also showcase their imagination and memories with Doraemon.

Manga Doraemon Exhibition

Enter the Manga Doraemon Original Drawings Exhibition and immerse yourself in the world of the late Fujiko F. Fujio, co-creator of the Doraemon manga.

Here, you'll get to understand more about his manga production process and appreciate his original drawings.

These are actually on loan from the Fujiko F. Fujio Museum in Japan, marking the works' first public showcase outside of its country.

Visitors can also interact with a reproduction of Fujio's desk in his workroom where he created his Doraemon drawings.

Life-sized Anywhere Door

Psst: There's a life-sized Anywhere Door at Level 2 of the museum where you can take photos.

Doraemon Cafe

Dorayakis are also available for sale at a themed-cafe at the Basement Gallery Foyer.

The red bean pancakes are made by chefs from Japan who flew to Singapore for the exhibition, in collaboration with Toraya, a traditional Japanese confections maker.

Traditionally, dorayakis are flatter in shape, but the ones sold here are rounder in shape to replicate the ones you see in the anime and manga.

It is priced at S$6.90 for one, S$12.90 for two, and $24.90 for four.

Decorate your own Doraemon

Ticket holders who choose to sign up for the workshop conducted by contemporary artist Sebastian Masuda will be able to design their own Doraemon mascot.

However, there are only 60 slots available, so it's fastest fingers first.

Singapore-exclusive Doraemon merchandise

In case you haven't had enough of Doraemon, there is also an exclusive line-up of merchandise.

Some of the collectibles include tote bags, mugs, and stationery.

Here's a peek at the shop:

The Doraemon Exhibition Singapore 2022

Where: National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178897

When:

Nov. 5, 2022 - Feb. 5 , 2023

10am to 7pm daily (last admission at 6:30pm)

How much:

Tickets to the exhibition are priced at S$30 for adults above 18 and are available for purchase here.

Top image via The Doraemon Exhibition Singapore 2022 ©Fujiko-Pro and National Museum of Singapore