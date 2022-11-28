Back

Chinese state media CCTV cuts out scenes of maskless fans at World Cup amid Covid-19 protests

Tensions rife as disenchantment among citizens mounts.

Ruth Chai | November 28, 2022, 03:41 PM

[Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly claimed that the spectators were censored on screen. This claim, however, was not verifiable. We have since edited the article to say that the scenes were cut out and replaced by scenes of players and coaches on the field instead.]

China's state broadcaster for the World Cup, CCTV Sports, has avoided broadcasting close-up shots of maskless crowds at the World Cup, in side-by-side comparison videos with international livestreams posted on Twitter.

Previously, scenes of maskless spectators sparked outrage amongst locals, leading to harsh critique and protests against China's stringent Covid-19 measures.

Australian journalist Bill Birtles posted a video showing a side-by-side comparison between CCTV's feed and the international one broadcasted by SBS.

The Chinese feed, apparently, has a 32 second delay, during which the broadcaster has a small window to switch out or censor shots. It can be seen that the CCTV feed deliberately avoids showing close-ups of the spectators, and instead, opted to show wide-shots, where the fans' individual faces cannot be seen.

Beijing-based sports marketing expert Mark Dreyer pointed out that close-up shots of Canadian and Croatian fans were replaced by a solo shot of Canadian coach John Herdman instead.

Mounting pressure from locals

The censorship came after outrage on Chinese social media over scenes of maskless fans at the World Cup.

While the Chinese have been living in perpetual lockdown since the pandemic first struck two years ago, the rest of the world have since moved on.

In the name of stemming the spread of infections, the Chinese government has locked down entire cities and neighbourhoods, causing severe disruption to the lives of many ordinary citizens, with some even fleeing from their places of work when they suspect an impending lockdown.

A fire that broke out in Xinjiang, which ended up killing 10 people, had also sparked speculations that the victims were trapped in the building, unable to escape due to strict lockdown restrictions.

Moreover, China's zero-Covid strategy has paid dubious dividends, with domestic cases continuing to rise. 38,503 new cases were reported nationwide on Nov. 27.

The insistence that the zero-Covid policy continues until cases are eradicated has already alienated those inside China from the rest of the world, where mask and travel restrictions have largely eased.

In a rare display of defiance, hundreds of students from Tsinghua University came out in protest on Nov. 27 against strict Covid-19 lockdown rules.

Hundreds of demonstrators in major cities including Shanghai, Beijing and Chengdu have also taken to civil disobedience to voice their anger against mounting restrictions.

Protesters also resorted to creative ways to get their message across when police tried to stop them from doing so.

Some have even taken to the streets and called for Chinese President Xi Jinping to resign over his poor handling of the Covid situation. Protesters in Chengdu were heard shouting, "No more life-long rule... China doesn't need an emperor" in an apparent reference to Xi, who removed the term limits to the Chinese presidency in 2018, allowing him to rule the country indefinitely.

Top photo via Twitter

